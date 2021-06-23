Emmy Experts slugfest: Be our guest as we go through the more unpredictable acting races [WATCH]

With Emmy voting halfway over, let’s take a look at some of the most unpredictable categories: the guest races. Anyone and everyone could end up nominated and winning these four races, especially if “Saturday Night Live” after your name on the ballot. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng have convened to go over their guest picks, which may or may include some hope-dictions.

The comedy guest acting races will presumably be dominated by “SNL” once again — it’s won 12 times across both categories since it started competing there in 2009 — so really the question is, how many nominations can it nab this time? We both have the frontrunners, who also happen to be former champs in the category for “SNL,” Maya Rudolph, who won last year, and Dave Chappelle, who triumphed in 2017, in first place, but neither of us is going full “SNL” like the odds are. Four of the top five in comedy guest actor are from “SNL,” but we’re both going rogue with several picks. We also explain why neither of us has Anya Taylor-Joy in for her hosting stint.

Over in drama, the actor race is, shall we say, soft without defending champ and two-time winner Ron Cephas Jones, who was not submitted for “This Is Us.” One of us is going all in on a “Mandalorian” star but not the one you might think, while the other is all aboard the Patrick Dempsey train for his Ghost Beach McDreamy on “Grey’s Anatomy.” And in actress, “The Handmaid’s Tale” could very well reassert itself in a category it won three years in a row.

Elsewhere, we discuss some categories that are far more predictable — the reality and variety races — and ponder the slim chances of late night’s elder statesman, Conan O’Brien, as he bids adieu after 24 years this week.

