Emmy Experts slugfest: Will ‘WandaVision’ and ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ have a Marvel-ous breakthrough? [WATCH]

You can bet Marvel will do whatever it takes to get Emmy nominations this year. If you understood that reference, then you’ll understand everything we talked about in this video. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are joined by Kaitlin Thomas, their fellow Expert and our chief Marvel correspondent, this week to break down whether the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first official forays into TV — “WandaVision” and “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” — can make a dent at the Emmys, a year after another Disney+ series based on a popular IP broke through.

“WandaVision” is predicted to get nominations across the board in the limited series races, and while it’s far from a stone-cold lock — Marvel is untested after all — it does feel pretty safe, particularly for meme machine Kathryn Hahn in supporting actress. Two of us even have Paul Bettany in first, but has everyone forgotten Evan Peters was even in this? Maybe. That’s the power of poor Zabes.

'WandaVision's' Paul Bettany has been a scene-stealer for years, and it's time the Emmys recognize it

Despite initially being called a limited series, “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” is competing in drama, though a second season has yet to be ordered, and its nomination potential is far less secure than that of “WandaVision’s.” It’s not predicted it snag any major nominations at the moment, with, ironically, its big-name guest stars best positioned in the odds: Julia Louis-Dreyfus is in sixth place, one spot out, and Don Cheadle is in seventh. If you’re thinking, “Wait, they were barely in it,” you are not wrong, but that has never stopped voters before. All three of us are currently predicting non-JLD and non-Cheadle actors though.

And while it’s not eligible this cycle, we discuss “Loki” (be warned of spoilers if you haven’t seen the fourth episode), Marvel’s current series that was originally scheduled to premiere in May, which would’ve made it Emmy eligible. Can it hang on to make a splash at next year’s Emmys?

Elsewhere, we slightly touch on “Black Widow,” you can meet Cardboard Cap, and Chris encourages everyone to do a “Lost” rewatch.

