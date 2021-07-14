Emmy Experts slugfest: Breaking down those wild (but familiar) nominations and not entirely shocking snubs [WATCH]

Emmy nominations went down Tuesday and usual there were some expected contenders, some relative surprises and some total WTFs. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to talk about it after barely having had time to truly digest the slate themselves.

The biggest shocker was the one and only “Emily in Paris” in Best Comedy Series. Or should we say Emmy in Paris? The TV academy has now done what everyone gave the Hollywood Foreign Press Association grief for doing. Who saw this coming? So how did “Emily” make it in? We have our theory as it relates to a larger trend seen in nominees across the board.

“The Crown” and “The Mandalorian” led the way with 24 nominations apiece, which is not surprising. What was slightly surprising, though, was the second most-nominated show, “WandaVision,” which scored 23 bids. Many people, including us, expected the Disney+ series to do well, but perhaps not this well. We previously lamented its over-submissions in writing (eight episodes!), but it somehow overcame vote-splitting and got not one, not two but three nominations. So is “WandaVision” win competitive now?

Another show that over-performed was “Hacks,” which grabbed 15 nominations, making it the second most-nominated comedy behind frontrunner “Ted Lasso.” The Apple TV+ hit, a 20-time nominee, is likely still taking series, but we ponder “Hacks'” upset potential in other categories.

On the other end of the spectrum, there were some high-profile snubs, namely Amazon’s “Small Axe,” which only got one nomination, and seven-time nominee”The Underground Railroad,” whose underperformance we had anticipated. Barry Jenkins‘ adaptation of the Pulitzer winner made the limited series cut, but got zero acting bids and missed writing.

Elsewhere, we mourn “Girls5eva’s” lack of music nominations, celebrate “Conan’s” farewell nom (for which we were all in), and are still dying over “Hamilton’s” haul of acting bids.

