Emmy Experts slugfest: The state of the (ostensibly) close races [WATCH]

There’s less than a week to go of Emmy voting and less than a month to go before the big show, and while a lot of categories seem done and dusted (the trophy’s probably engraved with Jason Sudeikis‘ name already), there are some closer races, especially if you go by Experts’ picks. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to look at those and do some more second-guessing.

In comedy, supporting actor is the least locked of the acting categories with a solid top three in place: “Saturday Night Live” stars Kenan Thompson and Bowen Yang, and “Ted Lasso’s” Brett Goldstein. The concern for “Ted Lasso” was that it would vote-split itself out of a win with four men in the lineup, but it’s becoming clearer and clearer that Goldstein is the supporting standout. There was already a case to be made based on Season 1, aka the season that is nominated for 20 Emmys, but it’s very much the case for Season 2, aka the season currently airing in the middle of Emmy voting. Goldstein’s Roy Kent has been front and center in the sophomore installment and had a showcase in Friday’s episode, “Rainbow.” Will Season 2 help him score Emmy gold?

The drama lead acting categories are a lot closer now than they were a few months ago, even though “The Crown” duo Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor still maintain healthy leads over “Pose” stars Mj Rodriguez and Billy Porter. But instead of trying to predict which category/ies “The Crown” will lose, is it better to predict a “Crown” sweep so you’re covered no matter where it loses?

The limited categories offer the closest bouts in series, actress and actor, with the last of those arguably being one of the most open races of the year. Paul Bettany (“WandaVision”) is the frontrunner, but more Experts are backing Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”) in a category that everyone once thought was Ethan Hawke‘s (“The Good Lord Bird”). We have different picks in two of these.

