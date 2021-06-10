Emmy Experts slugfest: Are the series races as locked up as they seem? Is the Smart money on Jean? [WATCH]

Last year, we had the first-ever PandEmmys, and by the looks of it, this year’s Emmy Awards will likely be in person again, but it’s still the PandEmmys because this cycle’s roster of contenders — or the lack of certain ones — was impacted by COVID-19. So who’s ahead? Who’s late-breaking? Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to break it down.

All three genres — drama, comedy and limited — have had solid frontrunners for months in “The Crown,” “Ted Lasso” and “The Queen’s Gambit,” but it’s the last one that has seen a new foe surge in recent weeks: “Mare of Easttown.” We already went long on Kate Winslet last week, but could “Mare” be the latest hit to explode with acting bids? Meanwhile, we ponder if “The Underground Railroad’s” day-and-date release could hurt it.

After last year’s “Schitt’s Creek” sweep, “Ted Lasso” seems like it’ll pick up the mantle in some but not all of the categories. We still think it’s the show’s and Jason Sudeikis‘ to lose in series and actor, respectively, but we’ve both recently dropped Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”) in comedy actress for Jean Smart (“Hacks”), who’s in the midst of the Smartaissance between the HBO Max series and “Mare,” and is coming off of two recent losses. Stay with us as we attempt to count up how many “Saturday Night Live” people we have in supporting.

And “The Crown” looks poised to reign over the drama categories, where like in comedy we’ll have new winners, but one of us is not going with all three of the odds-on acting favorites. With supporting actor one of the few categories in which the royal drama is not the frontrunner, is Michael K. Williams (“Lovecraft Country”) the favorite he appears to be? And is that the category where we can see “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” make a splash, not lead actor?

Emmy odds for Best Comedy Actress Kaley Cuoco is ahead

