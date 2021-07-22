Emmy Experts slugfest: Just how many statuettes will ‘Ted Lasso’ score? [WATCH]

It’s “Ted Lasso’s” world and we’re just living in it at the moment. Fresh off its 20 Emmy nominations last week, the Apple TV+ hit kicks off its second season on Friday, so what better time than now for Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng to discuss exactly how many statuettes Ted & Co. can take home?

Best Comedy Series and Best Comedy Actor for Jason Sudeikis feel like sure things, especially the latter that we’re not sure if we’ve even discussed the comedy actor category in depth before. Season 2 unfurling over the next 12 weeks — final Emmy voting runs from Aug. 19-30 — is only going to help it as well.

The next category “Ted Lasso” is predicted to win is Best Comedy Supporting Actress for Hannah Waddingham, who has opened up a large lead on the field, but one of us is going to bat for the other Hannah — Hannah Einbinder for “Hacks.” She’s in second place, which is quite the contrast to the nominations phase when she was in sixth. But the nominations have told us that “Hacks” is very much a thing as it grabbed 15 bids, including two additional acting nominations few expected for Carl Clemons-Hopkins in supporting actor and Jane Adams in guest actress.

Emmy Experts slugfest: Dissecting 'WandaVision's' nomination explosion and what it means for 'Loki' next year

Best Comedy Supporting Actor is where “Ted” has the most nominees at four, but the dudes could all vote-split as there isn’t really an overwhelming favorite among them. In that case, is this really between two “Saturday Night Live” stars at opposite ends of their tenures there, Kenan Thompson and Bowen Yang? And did we just talk ourselves into switching to the other?

“Ted” also has multiple nominations in directing and writing, so vote-splits are possible there as well, especially with presumed series No. 2 “Hacks” only fielding one nominee in each, as well as “The Flight Attendant,” which beat multiple “Ted” titles at the Directors Guild of America Awards.

Elsewhere, we marvel at Jean Smart seemingly becoming a foregone conclusion in Best Comedy Actress for “Hacks” but also hope we’re not jinxing her yet again by predicting her to win.

