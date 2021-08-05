Emmy Experts slugfest: Can ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ hold off ‘Mare of Easttown’? [WATCH]

For a while, it felt like the three major series awards at the Emmys — comedy, drama and limited — had runaway frontrunners, but one of them has lost some ground recently. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to take a look at the limited races and if the “Queen” can in fact take the crown.

In the top category, “The Queen’s Gambit” remains in first place in the odds after completely dominating the winter awards, including a sweep of the guilds. But “Mare of Easttown” is giving chase in second place and only has two fewer nominations — 16 to 18 — than the Netflix hit. We have different picks here and also cannot ignore 23-time nominee “WandaVision.”

The lead actress category is setting up to be another “Queen’s”-“Mare” showdown between Anya Taylor-Joy and Kate Winslet. Unlike the series race, “Queen’s” has been dethroned here as Winslet narrowly leads ATJ in the odds and is seeking her second Emmy and first in 10 years. The category is stacked overall with Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”), who is likely to get her hardware elsewhere, Elizabeth Olsen (“WandaVision”) and Cynthia Erivo (“Genius: Aretha”).

The lead actor race, however, is much more of a wild card, especially with the presence of two “Hamilton” stars. We discuss why we’re not forecasting any “Hamilton” acting wins (this might come back to bite us, just like how we chastised “WandaVision” for over-submitting in writing and it goes and gets three nominations).

Elsewhere, we debate if it has been Kathryn Hahn all along, which Creative Arts categories could forecast what’s to come on the main show, and wonder what could’ve been for “The Underground Railroad.”

