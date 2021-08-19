Emmy Experts slugfest: If we had a ballot, here’s who we’d vote for [WATCH]

We’ve made it. Well, to voting. Final Emmy voting starts Thursday, Aug. 19 and runs through Monday, Aug. 30. If you’re a voter, vote responsibly. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are not voters, so we can have some irresponsible fun.

This week, we go through the main ceremony categories and share who we’d vote for if we had a ballot. Some of these are not entirely shocking and/or are in line with the odds (spoiler alert: we’d both pick Jason Sudeikis), but we do go rogue in a few places, like neither of us would vote for his “Ted Lasso” co-star Hannah Waddingham.

In drama, we both deviate from the consensus winner of “The Crown” for series as well as some of the acting categories, where it’s expected to win three. But we still show a bit of love to some other contenders from the royal drama.

SEE Emmy Experts slugfest: Is there upset potential in the variety races (and Best Drama Actor)?

In limited/TV movie, we debate the Kathryn Hahn vs. Julianne Nicholson of it all in supporting actress and both land on the same side, which gives a near complete “Mare of Easttown” sweep for one of us. And we only sort of half-jokingly suggest that the stacked limited/TV movie actress category be presented last during the ceremony. It’ll at the very least go better than the Oscars did.

Elsewhere, we try to throw “The Underground Railroad” a bone and are still lamenting “Late Night with Seth Meyers'” snubs in variety talk series and writing.

Emmy odds for Best Variety Talk Series Last Week Tonight with John Oliver is the favorite

