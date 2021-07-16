Emmy Experts slugfest: Dissecting ‘WandaVision’s’ nomination explosion and what it means for ‘Loki’ next year [WATCH]

If you’re still marveling over Marvel’s 28 Emmy nominations for its first two ventures in TV, don’t worry, we are as well. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are once again joined by Kaitlin Thomas, their fellow Expert and our chief Marvel correspondent, to discuss the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s huge Emmy breakthrough — 23 of the nominations are for “WandaVision” — and what categories it could actually win.

The other five bids were for the MCU’s drama entry “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier,” whose biggest nomination was guest actor for Don Cheadle. Now an 11-time nominee, he made headlines for getting nominated for a, uh, rather brief appearance in the first episode of the Disney+ series and remaining unbothered by the haters, but Kaitlin warned everyone (and timed the performance!) last month that the nomination could happen, so we give her the proper props.

But, of course, the big headline is “WandaVision’s” over-performance. Three of the limited series’ 23 nominations came in writing. Last time we convened, we dunked on the show for over-submitting with eight episodes, but Kevin Feige is having the last laugh now. We discuss how it was able to survive over-submitting, even beating out the likes of “The Underground Railroad” for a triple play in the category.

Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany and Kathryn Hahn all earned acting nominations as expected, and Hahn remains the frontrunner in supporting actress, but could “WandaVision” win multiple acting prizes? Olsen has her work cut out in a very tough lead actress race, but with presumed favorite Ethan Hawke (“The Good Lord Bird”) snubbed, Bettany is now in first place in a more open lead actor category. Don’t mind as two of us gloat for having had Bettany in first throughout the nominations phase.

And like the MCU, we are always looking towards the future, so with “Loki” having wrapped its first season on Wednesday (and officially renewed for a second), we ponder the God of Mischief & Co.’s Emmy prospects in 2022. (Spoilers abound if you’re not caught up — and for “Black Widow” too.)

