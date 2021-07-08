Emmy Experts slugfest: What will get nominated (besides, you know, the obvious)? [WATCH]

We’re less than a week away from Emmy nominations, so it’s time to make some final predictions. Well, “final” — you have until 8 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. PT Tuesday to change your predictions. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to go through the major categories one last time before Tuesday.

The favorites are still the favorites — “Ted Lasso,” “The Crown” and “The Queen’s Gambit” — so nothing’s changed in that regard. The real excitement is over what other shows will join them, especially in the eight-nominee comedy and drama fields, where it’s, um, top-heavy to say the least. One of us has not one, not two but three Apple TV+ comedies getting in, which would be quite the change of fortune for the streamer after it failed to get a drama series nomination for its flagship “The Morning Show” last year.

SEE Emmy Experts slufgest: Will ‘WandaVision’ and ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ have a Marvel-ous breakthrough?

“The Morning Show,” of course, is ineligible this year, but perhaps another Apple drama can accomplish what it could not: “For All Mankind,” which is probably lower in the odds — in 18th place — than it should be after a well-received second season. A second season is what “Lovecraft Country” is not getting after HBO confirmed Friday, four days after voting closed, that it was canceled (nothing like a late Friday afternoon news dump before a holiday weekend!). The supernatural drama is expected to get nominations across the board with acting bids for Jurnee Smollett, Jonathan Majors, Michael K. Williams, Wunmi Mosaku and Courtney B. Vance. But are we perhaps over-predicting it?

Elsewhere, we once again wonder about Peacock’s visibility, discuss the Phylicia Rashad of it all and ponder how much “Ted Lasso” and “The Crown” will dominate the supporting categories.

Emmy odds for Best Limited Series

