Watch bold Emmy nominations predictions by 2 Experts: Pete vs. Tom – Who’s right?

As awards wag Pete Hammond (Deadline) and I survey the contenders most likely to dominate the ballot on Tuesday morning when the Emmy nominations will be announced, we agree that “Ted Lasso” will probably be the formidable frontrunner on the comedy side.

As Pete notes in our Emmy nominations predictions slugfest (watch above), “Apple is looking for its big breakthrough here,” which, he notes would be ironic if our prediction for what wins Best Drama Series turns out to be true.

“‘The Crown’ is way ahead to win everything,” Pete adds and I agree. And those victories will be worthy wins, but long overdue. Three times “The Crown” has lost the top tiara for Best Drama in the past. Now, if it reigns at last, the triumph will mark the first time that Netflix has won a Best Series Award (Drama, Comedy or Limited) after the streamer jumped into the Emmy derby about eight or nine years ago with early, quality programs like “House of Cards.”

