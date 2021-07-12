‘Saturday Night Live,’ ‘The Crown’ and ‘Ted Lesso’ predicted to dominate 2021 Emmy nominations

Based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users, “Saturday Night Live,” “The Crown,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and “Ted Lasso” are the shows we’re betting on to lead the Emmy nominations when they’re announced on Tuesday morning, July 13. Scroll down for our official predictions arranged by program, with our projected winners highlighted in gold.

“SNL” is expected to be nominated a whopping 12 times just in program and acting categories. Our predictions event for nominations doesn’t even include writing, directing, or crafts, so the long-running sketch comedy series could end up with a lot more total nominations than that. Of those bids we’re forecasting, the series is expected to win Best Variety Sketch Series, Best Comedy Supporting Actor (Kenan Thompson), Best Comedy Guest Actress (Maya Rudolph for the second year in a row), and Best Comedy Guest Actor (Dave Chappelle for the second time). “SNL” is already the most awarded program in Emmy history, so these victories would pad its lead.

“The Crown” is next in line with nine predicted noms and five projected wins including Best Drama Series. Like “SNL,” the lavish period drama could do even better than that thanks to its opulent production values. “The Handmaid’s Tale” is next with eight predictions nominations but only one win for guest actress Alexis Bledel, who previously won that category in 2017. The above three returning shows are greatly helped by the fact that so many of last year’s nominees and winners have either ended their runs (like “Schitt’s Creek” and “The Good Place”) or were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic (like “Succession,” “Ozark,” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”). That gives returning shows a chance to leave even bigger footprints in the race.

That also benefits “Ted Lasso,” which we’re betting on for seven nominations, with expected wins for Best Comedy Series, Best Comedy Actor (Jason Sudeikis), and Best Comedy Supporting Actress (Hannah Waddingham). The freshman Apple TV+ sitcom is also likely to break through for its writing, directing, and casting, among other possible plaudits. Do you agree with our forecasts for which shows will clean up? What other programs do you think we’re underestimating? Be sure to make or update your predictions here before tomorrow morning’s announcement.

“SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE”

Best Variety Sketch Series

Best Comedy Supporting Actress — Kate McKinnon

Best Comedy Supporting Actress — Cecily Strong

Best Comedy Supporting Actor — Kenan Thompson

Best Comedy Supporting Actor — Bowen Yang

Best Comedy Guest Actress — Maya Rudolph

Best Comedy Guest Actress — Anya Taylor-Joy

Best Comedy Guest Actress — Kristen Wiig

Best Comedy Guest Actor — Dave Chappelle

Best Comedy Guest Actor — Dan Levy

Best Comedy Guest Actor — Rege-Jean Page

Best Comedy Guest Actor — Chris Rock

“THE CROWN”

Best Drama Series

Best Drama Actor — Josh O’Connor

Best Drama Actress — Olivia Colman

Best Drama Actress — Emma Corrin

Best Drama Supporting Actress — Gillian Anderson

Best Drama Supporting Actress — Helena Bonham Carter

Best Drama Supporting Actor — Tobias Menzies

Best Drama Guest Actress — Claire Foy

Best Drama Guest Actor — Charles Dance

“THE HANDMAID’S TALE”

Best Drama Series

Best Drama Actress — Elisabeth Moss

Best Drama Supporting Actress — Ann Dowd

Best Drama Supporting Actress — Yvonne Strahovski

Best Drama Supporting Actress — Samira Wiley

Best Drama Supporting Actor — Bradley Whitford

Best Drama Guest Actress — Alexis Bledel

Best Drama Guest Actress — Mckenna Grace

“TED LASSO”

Best Comedy Series

Best Comedy Actor — Jason Sudeikis

Best Comedy Supporting Actress — Hannah Waddingham

Best Comedy Supporting Actress — Juno Temple

Best Comedy Supporting Actor — Brett Goldstein

Best Comedy Supporting Actor — Brendan Hunt

Best Comedy Guest Actor — Anthony Head

“LOVECRAFT COUNTRY”

Best Drama Series

Best Drama Actress — Jurnee Smollett

Best Drama Actor — Jonathan Majors

Best Drama Supporting Actress — Wunmi Mosaku

Best Drama Supporting Actor — Michael K. Williams

Best Drama Guest Actor — Courtney B. Vance

“THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT”

Best Comedy Series

Best Comedy Actress — Kaley Cuoco

Best Comedy Supporting Actress — Zosia Mamet

Best Comedy Supporting Actress — Brett Goldstein

Best Comedy Supporting Actor — Michiel Huisman

“THE MANDALORIAN”

Best Drama Series

Best Drama Supporting Actor — Giancarlo Esposito

Best Drama Guest Actress — Rosario Dawson

Best Drama Guest Actor — Mark Hamill

Best Drama Guest Actor — Timothy Olyphant

“MARE OF EASTTOWN”

Best Limited Series

Best Movie/Limited Actress — Kate Winslet

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress — Julianne Nicholson

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress — Jean Smart

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor — Evan Peters

“THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT”

Best Limited Series

Best Movie/Limited Actress — Anya Taylor-Joy

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress — Marielle Heller

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor — Bill Camp

“THIS IS US”

Best Drama Series

Best Drama Actor — Sterling K. Brown

Best Drama Guest Actress — Phylicia Rashad

Best Drama Guest Actor — Michael Angarano

“WANDAVISION”

Best Limited Series

Best Movie/Limited Actress — Elizabeth Olsen

Best Movie/Limited Actor — Paul Bettany

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress — Kathryn Hahn

“BLACK-ISH”

Best Comedy Series

Best Comedy Actress — Tracee Ellis Ross

Best Comedy Actor — Anthony Anderson

“BRIDGERTON”

Best Drama Series

Best Drama Actor — Rege-Jean Page

Best Drama Supporting Actor — Jonathan Bailey

“GIRLS5EVA”

Best Comedy Series

Best Comedy Actress — Renee Elise Goldsberry

Best Comedy Guest Actress — Tina Fey

“HACKS”

Best Comedy Series

Best Comedy Actress — Jean Smart

Best Comedy Supporting Actress — Hannah Einbinder

“I MAY DESTROY YOU”

Best Limited Series

Best Movie/Limited Actress — Michaela Coel

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress — Weruche Opia

“IN TREATMENT”

Best Drama Actress — Uzo Aduba

Best Drama Supporting Actor — John Benjamin Hickey

Best Drama Supporting Actor — Anthony Ramos

“PERRY MASON”

Best Drama Actor — Matthew Rhys

Best Drama Supporting Actress — Tatiana Maslany

Best Drama Supporting Actor — John Lithgow

“POSE”

Best Drama Series

Best Drama Actress — Mj Rodriguez

Best Drama Actor — Billy Porter

“A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW”

Best Variety Sketch Series

Best Comedy Guest Actress — Issa Rae

“THE COMEY RULE”

Best Movie/Limited Actor — Jeff Daniels

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor — Brendan Gleeson

“HAMILTON”

Best Movie/Limited Actor — Lin-Manuel Miranda

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor — Daveed Diggs

“THE KOMINSKY METHOD”

Best Comedy Series

Best Comedy Actor — Michael Douglas

“NAILED IT”

Best Competition Program

Best Reality Host — Nicole Byer

“RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE”

Best Competition Program

Best Reality Host — RuPaul Charles

“SMALL AXE”

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress — Letitia Wright

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor — John Boyega

“THE UNDOING”

Best Movie/Limited Actor — Hugh Grant

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor — Donald Sutherland

“ZOEY’S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST”

Best Comedy Actress — Jane Levy

Best Comedy Supporting Actor — Alex Newell

“THE AMAZING RACE”

Best Competition Program

“ARCHER”

Best Animated Program

“BIG MOUTH”

Best Animated Program

“BOB’S BURGERS”

Best Animated Program

“THE BOYS”

Best Drama Series

“CHRISTMAS ON THE SQUARE”

Best TV Movie

“THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH”

Best Variety Talk Series

“FULL FRONTAL WITH SAMANTHA BEE”

Best Variety Talk Series

“GENIUS: ARETHA”

Best Movie/Limited Actress — Cynthia Erivo

“THE GOOD LORD BIRD”

Best Movie/Limited Actor — Ethan Hawke

“HARLEY QUINN”

Best Animated Program

“KENAN”

Best Comedy Actor — Kenan Thompson

“LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER”

Best Variety Talk Series

“LATE NIGHT WITH SET MEYERS”

Best Variety Talk Series

“THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT”

Best Variety Talk Series

“MADE FOR LOVE”

Best Comedy Supporting Actor — Ray Romano

“THE MASKED SINGER”

Best Competition Program

“MASTER OF NONE”

Best Comedy Series

“MR. MAYOR”

Best Comedy Actor — Ted Danson

“OSLO”

Best TV Movie

“PEN15”

Best Comedy Series

“QUEER EYE”

Best Reality Host — Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness

“RATCHED”

Best Drama Supporting Actress — Cynthia Nixon

“ROBIN ROBERTS PRESENTS: MAHALIA”

Best TV Movie

“THE SIMPSONS”

Best Animated Program

“SUPERMARKET SWEEP”

Best Reality Host — Leslie Jones

“SYLVIE’S LOVE”

Best TV Movie

“TOP CHEF”

Best Reality Host — Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio

“UNCLE FRANK”

Best TV Movie

“THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD”

Best Limited Series

“THE VOICE”

Best Competition Program

