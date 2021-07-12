‘Saturday Night Live,’ ‘The Crown’ and ‘Ted Lesso’ predicted to dominate 2021 Emmy nominations

Based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users, “Saturday Night Live,” “The Crown,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and “Ted Lasso” are the shows we’re betting on to lead the Emmy nominations when they’re announced on Tuesday morning, July 13. Scroll down for our official predictions arranged by program, with our projected winners highlighted in gold.
“SNL” is expected to be nominated a whopping 12 times just in program and acting categories. Our predictions event for nominations doesn’t even include writing, directing, or crafts, so the long-running sketch comedy series could end up with a lot more total nominations than that. Of those bids we’re forecasting, the series is expected to win Best Variety Sketch Series, Best Comedy Supporting Actor (Kenan Thompson), Best Comedy Guest Actress (Maya Rudolph for the second year in a row), and Best Comedy Guest Actor (Dave Chappelle for the second time). “SNL” is already the most awarded program in Emmy history, so these victories would pad its lead.
“The Crown” is next in line with nine predicted noms and five projected wins including Best Drama Series. Like “SNL,” the lavish period drama could do even better than that thanks to its opulent production values. “The Handmaid’s Tale” is next with eight predictions nominations but only one win for guest actress Alexis Bledel, who previously won that category in 2017. The above three returning shows are greatly helped by the fact that so many of last year’s nominees and winners have either ended their runs (like “Schitt’s Creek” and “The Good Place”) or were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic (like “Succession,” “Ozark,” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”). That gives returning shows a chance to leave even bigger footprints in the race.
That also benefits “Ted Lasso,” which we’re betting on for seven nominations, with expected wins for Best Comedy Series, Best Comedy Actor (Jason Sudeikis), and Best Comedy Supporting Actress (Hannah Waddingham). The freshman Apple TV+ sitcom is also likely to break through for its writing, directing, and casting, among other possible plaudits. Do you agree with our forecasts for which shows will clean up? What other programs do you think we’re underestimating? Be sure to make or update your predictions here before tomorrow morning’s announcement.
“SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE”
Best Variety Sketch Series
Best Comedy Supporting Actress — Kate McKinnon
Best Comedy Supporting Actress — Cecily Strong
Best Comedy Supporting Actor — Kenan Thompson
Best Comedy Supporting Actor — Bowen Yang
Best Comedy Guest Actress — Maya Rudolph
Best Comedy Guest Actress — Anya Taylor-Joy
Best Comedy Guest Actress — Kristen Wiig
Best Comedy Guest Actor — Dave Chappelle
Best Comedy Guest Actor — Dan Levy
Best Comedy Guest Actor — Rege-Jean Page
Best Comedy Guest Actor — Chris Rock
“THE CROWN”
Best Drama Series
Best Drama Actor — Josh O’Connor
Best Drama Actress — Olivia Colman
Best Drama Actress — Emma Corrin
Best Drama Supporting Actress — Gillian Anderson
Best Drama Supporting Actress — Helena Bonham Carter
Best Drama Supporting Actor — Tobias Menzies
Best Drama Guest Actress — Claire Foy
Best Drama Guest Actor — Charles Dance
“THE HANDMAID’S TALE”
Best Drama Series
Best Drama Actress — Elisabeth Moss
Best Drama Supporting Actress — Ann Dowd
Best Drama Supporting Actress — Yvonne Strahovski
Best Drama Supporting Actress — Samira Wiley
Best Drama Supporting Actor — Bradley Whitford
Best Drama Guest Actress — Alexis Bledel
Best Drama Guest Actress — Mckenna Grace
“TED LASSO”
Best Comedy Series
Best Comedy Actor — Jason Sudeikis
Best Comedy Supporting Actress — Hannah Waddingham
Best Comedy Supporting Actress — Juno Temple
Best Comedy Supporting Actor — Brett Goldstein
Best Comedy Supporting Actor — Brendan Hunt
Best Comedy Guest Actor — Anthony Head
“LOVECRAFT COUNTRY”
Best Drama Series
Best Drama Actress — Jurnee Smollett
Best Drama Actor — Jonathan Majors
Best Drama Supporting Actress — Wunmi Mosaku
Best Drama Supporting Actor — Michael K. Williams
Best Drama Guest Actor — Courtney B. Vance
“THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT”
Best Comedy Series
Best Comedy Actress — Kaley Cuoco
Best Comedy Supporting Actress — Zosia Mamet
Best Comedy Supporting Actress — Brett Goldstein
Best Comedy Supporting Actor — Michiel Huisman
“THE MANDALORIAN”
Best Drama Series
Best Drama Supporting Actor — Giancarlo Esposito
Best Drama Guest Actress — Rosario Dawson
Best Drama Guest Actor — Mark Hamill
Best Drama Guest Actor — Timothy Olyphant
“MARE OF EASTTOWN”
Best Limited Series
Best Movie/Limited Actress — Kate Winslet
Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress — Julianne Nicholson
Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress — Jean Smart
Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor — Evan Peters
“THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT”
Best Limited Series
Best Movie/Limited Actress — Anya Taylor-Joy
Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress — Marielle Heller
Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor — Bill Camp
“THIS IS US”
Best Drama Series
Best Drama Actor — Sterling K. Brown
Best Drama Guest Actress — Phylicia Rashad
Best Drama Guest Actor — Michael Angarano
“WANDAVISION”
Best Limited Series
Best Movie/Limited Actress — Elizabeth Olsen
Best Movie/Limited Actor — Paul Bettany
Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress — Kathryn Hahn
“BLACK-ISH”
Best Comedy Series
Best Comedy Actress — Tracee Ellis Ross
Best Comedy Actor — Anthony Anderson
“BRIDGERTON”
Best Drama Series
Best Drama Actor — Rege-Jean Page
Best Drama Supporting Actor — Jonathan Bailey
“GIRLS5EVA”
Best Comedy Series
Best Comedy Actress — Renee Elise Goldsberry
Best Comedy Guest Actress — Tina Fey
“HACKS”
Best Comedy Series
Best Comedy Actress — Jean Smart
Best Comedy Supporting Actress — Hannah Einbinder
“I MAY DESTROY YOU”
Best Limited Series
Best Movie/Limited Actress — Michaela Coel
Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress — Weruche Opia
“IN TREATMENT”
Best Drama Actress — Uzo Aduba
Best Drama Supporting Actor — John Benjamin Hickey
Best Drama Supporting Actor — Anthony Ramos
“PERRY MASON”
Best Drama Actor — Matthew Rhys
Best Drama Supporting Actress — Tatiana Maslany
Best Drama Supporting Actor — John Lithgow
“POSE”
Best Drama Series
Best Drama Actress — Mj Rodriguez
Best Drama Actor — Billy Porter
“A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW”
Best Variety Sketch Series
Best Comedy Guest Actress — Issa Rae
“THE COMEY RULE”
Best Movie/Limited Actor — Jeff Daniels
Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor — Brendan Gleeson
“HAMILTON”
Best Movie/Limited Actor — Lin-Manuel Miranda
Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor — Daveed Diggs
“THE KOMINSKY METHOD”
Best Comedy Series
Best Comedy Actor — Michael Douglas
“NAILED IT”
Best Competition Program
Best Reality Host — Nicole Byer
“RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE”
Best Competition Program
Best Reality Host — RuPaul Charles
“SMALL AXE”
Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress — Letitia Wright
Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor — John Boyega
“THE UNDOING”
Best Movie/Limited Actor — Hugh Grant
Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor — Donald Sutherland
“ZOEY’S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST”
Best Comedy Actress — Jane Levy
Best Comedy Supporting Actor — Alex Newell
“THE AMAZING RACE”
Best Competition Program
“ARCHER”
Best Animated Program
“BIG MOUTH”
Best Animated Program
“BOB’S BURGERS”
Best Animated Program
“THE BOYS”
Best Drama Series
“CHRISTMAS ON THE SQUARE”
Best TV Movie
“THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH”
Best Variety Talk Series
“FULL FRONTAL WITH SAMANTHA BEE”
Best Variety Talk Series
“GENIUS: ARETHA”
Best Movie/Limited Actress — Cynthia Erivo
“THE GOOD LORD BIRD”
Best Movie/Limited Actor — Ethan Hawke
“HARLEY QUINN”
Best Animated Program
“KENAN”
Best Comedy Actor — Kenan Thompson
“LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER”
Best Variety Talk Series
“LATE NIGHT WITH SET MEYERS”
Best Variety Talk Series
“THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT”
Best Variety Talk Series
“MADE FOR LOVE”
Best Comedy Supporting Actor — Ray Romano
“THE MASKED SINGER”
Best Competition Program
“MASTER OF NONE”
Best Comedy Series
“MR. MAYOR”
Best Comedy Actor — Ted Danson
“OSLO”
Best TV Movie
“PEN15”
Best Comedy Series
“QUEER EYE”
Best Reality Host — Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness
“RATCHED”
Best Drama Supporting Actress — Cynthia Nixon
“ROBIN ROBERTS PRESENTS: MAHALIA”
Best TV Movie
“THE SIMPSONS”
Best Animated Program
“SUPERMARKET SWEEP”
Best Reality Host — Leslie Jones
“SYLVIE’S LOVE”
Best TV Movie
“TOP CHEF”
Best Reality Host — Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio
“UNCLE FRANK”
Best TV Movie
“THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD”
Best Limited Series
“THE VOICE”
Best Competition Program
