RSVP now for August 4: 1st-time Emmy acting nominees Hannah Einbinder, Paapa Essiedu, Brett Goldstein, Bowen Yang join Gold Derby’s Meet the Experts series

Four first-time acting nominees at the 2021 Emmy Awards join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event. Each person from these comedy, variety and limited series will participate in a fun celebration of their debut nominations on Wednesday, August 4, at 5:00 p.m. PT; 8:00 p.m. ET. All four performers will join the webchat hosted by our managing editor Chris Beachum.

RSVP today to this specific event. We'll send you a reminder a few minutes before the start of the show.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2021 Emmy newcomers:

Hannah Einbinder – “Hacks”

The Best Comedy Supporting Actress episode submission for this HBO Max comedy series is “I Think She Will.”

Paapa Essiedu – “I May Destroy You”

The Best Limited/Movie Supporting Actor episode submission for this HBO limited series is “That Was Fun.”

Brett Goldstein – “Ted Lasso”

The Best Comedy Supporting Actor episode submission for this Apple TV+ comedy series is “All Apologies.”

Bowen Yang – “Saturday Night Live”

The Best Comedy Supporting Actor episode submission for this NBC variety series is “Host: Carey Mulligan.”

