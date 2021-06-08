Bradley Whitford and John Lithgow could battle for a chance to make Emmy history

Bradley Whitford and John Lithgow have nine Emmys between them, including one each in Best Drama Supporting Actor. They’re in the running in the category this year for “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Perry Mason,” respectively, each with a chance to become the first person to win the award for two different shows.

Whitford took home his first Emmy in drama supporting actor for “The West Wing” in 2001 on his first of three straight bids. His other wins were for his guest roles on “Transparent” in 2015 and “The Handmaid’s Tale” in 2019, making him the first person to win the comedy and drama guest actor categories. Lithgow’s most recent victory was in drama supporting actor for “The Crown” in 2017. He has three comedy actor statuettes for “3rd Rock From the Sun” (1996-97, 1999) and two drama guest ones for “Amazing Stories” in 1986 and “Dexter” in 2010.

While a lot of acting categories are prone to repeat winners — comedy supporting actor, for instance, has seen 16 men prevail at least twice, drama supporting actor is practically immune to it as only six people have had multiple victories — but they’ve all been for one show: Stuart Margolin (“The Rockford Files,” 1979-80), Michael Conrad (“Hill Street Blues,” 1981-82), Larry Drake (“L.A. Law,” 1988-89), Ray Walston (“Picket Fences,” 1995-96), Aaron Paul (“Breaking Bad,” 2010, 2012, 2014) and Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones,” 2011, 2015, 2018-19).

After his guest triumph for his turn as Commander Lawrence, Whitford was upgraded to supporting for the third season of “The Handmaid’s Tale” and received a nomination last year, but he fell to Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”), who is ineligible this year. In fact, Whitford is the only nominee from last year’s lineup who could return for the same show; Giancarlo Esposito was nominated for “Better Call Saul” last year and is contending for “The Mandalorian” now. Though he has had less screen time this season, Whitford is currently in third place in the odds, trailing Michael K. Williams (“Lovecraft Country”) and Tobias Menzies of drama series frontrunner “The Crown.”

Lithgow is right on his tail in fourth place. As E.B. Jonathan, a down-on-his-luck attorney and mentor to Perry (Matthew Rhys), Lithgow does not appear in the entire season but he makes a major impact in his limited time. And if you’ve seen “Perry Mason,” you’d know that just like his one-season stint as Winston Churchill on “The Crown,” chances are this is the only time he can be recognized for the HBO reboot.

Whitford and Lithgow are the only former winners of any Emmy category in the predicted top eight, so that could be a factor as well. Esposito is in fifth, followed by John Benjamin Hickey (“In Treatment”), Jonathan Bailey (“Bridgerton”) and Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us”).

