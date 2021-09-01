Emmy revenge for Oscar-snubbed documentaries? ‘Welcome to Chechnya’ neck-and-neck with ‘Dick Johnson is Dead’ in our odds

HBO’s “Welcome to Chechnya” and Netflix’s “Dick Johnson is Dead” were strong contenders for Best Documentary Feature at the Oscars this past year, but neither made the cut with the motion picture academy. However, the Oscars’ loss is the Emmys’ gain as both nonfiction films are nominated for Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking, along with another film that just missed out at the Oscars, “76 Days.” But which film will win?

Unlike in past years, there are no Oscar nominees in this year’s Emmy lineup; documentaries used to be anomalous in that they were often eligible at both events. But the Emmys instituted a new rule stating that “any programs that have been nominated for an Oscar are no longer eligible to enter the Primetime Emmy Awards competition.” So no more cases like “Free Solo” winning the Oscar and then sweeping the Emmys a few months later.

All three of this year’s Exceptional Merit Emmy nominees were on the Oscars shortlist of 15 films for Best Documentary Feature — and “Chechnya” was even shortlisted a second-time for its visual effects — but none of them made the final cut, leaving them available to the Emmys now. As of this writing “Chechnya” is the Emmy front-runner with leading odds of 8/5 based on the combined predictions of Gold Derby users for telling the harrowing story of the LGBTQ community in the Russian republic, who have been the victims of a violent purge.

Among those predicting it to win are three of the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets, eight Gold Derby Editors, 13 of the Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s Creative Arts Emmy winners, and 14 of our All-Star Top 24 who got the highest scores when you combine the last two years’ awards results. But this is the only nomination for “Chechnya,” whereas “Dick Johnson” is also up for its directing and cinematography.

“Dick Johnson” is helmed by Kirsten Johnson and focuses on her father, who suffers from dementia and whom she films in wide-ranging scenarios dramatizing his death. Given the extra support from the television academy, it makes sense that it actually has more support from our Experts than “Chechnya,” with four journos betting on the unique film, along with three Editors, eight Top Users, and nine All-Stars.

So it could go either way between the two front-runners, while “76 Days” — about the outbreak of COVID-19 in Wuhan, China — trails with just one Expert predicting it. “76 Days,” like “Chechnya,” has no other Emmy nominations. On paper, that makes it look like “Dick Johnson” has the most support, but voters might be drawn to the other two films for their wider-ranging geopolitical import. Which way do you think this close race will go?

