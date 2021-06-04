Emmy Experts Typing: Will Kate Winslet snatch the ‘Queen’s’ (presumed) crown?

Welcome to Emmy Experts Typing, a weekly column in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen discuss the Emmy race — via Slack, of course. This week, as the eligibility window closed and “Mare of Easttown” wrapped up, we debate everyone’s favorite Philadelphia area detective’s chances in a race that had seemed done.



Christopher Rosen: Hello, Joyce! After some time away — where we no doubt pondered and considered just exactly how the 2021 Oscars ended on such an anti-conclusion — we’re back to typing and about a race as good as any during last awards season: Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie at the Emmy Awards. Not that anyone would have maybe guessed that earlier this year when it seemed all but a foregone conclusion that Anya Taylor-Joy would win in this category for “The Queen’s Gambit.” But thanks to “Mare of Easttown” and a good dollop of memeable accent work, it appears Kate Winslet is ready to take down the queen. Winslet is rising in the rankings — we’ve both made the switch to the Great Kate in our predictions — and with the HBO mystery series having stuck its landing with a satisfying finale, it feels like the show has all the momentum “The Queen’s Gambit” does not. (That October premiere date feels like a lifetime ago.) As usual, you were an early adopter on Winslet and I’ve only recently switched off Taylor-Joy in an effort to follow in your footsteps — so make the case for why I shouldn’t actually switch back. After all, Taylor-Joy’s performance was my favorite for any actress — film or television — last year, but it’s also hard for me to shake the feeling that her performance belongs to last year. (I know, I know, Emmy eligibility, like the NBA season, spans multiple calendars, but still!)

joyceeng: Listen, I’m not ready to talk about the Knicks yet, but I do want to say that I love that the Emmys’ eligibility calendar is different than that of the winter awards so we don’t get the usual suspects everywhere we go like we do in film and we get exciting first-time showdowns like ATJ vs. Kate. Taylor-Joy is still the frontrunner — until at least nominations and we see what shows under-/over-perform. But I feel it is time to put the WIN in Winslet again. I’m not sure anyone expected “Mare” to take off the way it did. It’s an organic, word-of-mouth hit, just like “The Queen’s Gambit.” People flat-out love the show, these characters and Winslet’s performance. In my book, she’s never been better (and as someone who went to college in that area, I can say that her accent is flawless). I made this comparison in April, but it reminds me of Patricia Arquette vs. Michelle Williams in 2019. Like Taylor-Joy, Arquette swept the winter awards for “Escape at Dannemora,” which was somewhat of a surprise because we all expected Amy Adams to get some for “Sharp Objects,” and she was the favorite all through Phase 1 even as Williams was delivering an all-time turn on “Fosse/Verdon.” I remember switching to Williams in May as the show was ending because the buzz and passion for her performance kept growing. This is, obviously, not a perfect analogy because “The Queen’s Gambit” is way stronger than “Dannemora” and Arquette, who still had a ton of people predicting her to win post-noms, was awarded in supporting instead for “The Act.” All that being said, I still have “The Queen’s Gambit” in first for series — it’s hard to ignore the fact that it won at literally every single guild in the winter. Are you someone who feels series and actress must go hand in hand in this case?

Christopher Rosen: I’m actually not, and I think that’s another reason why I moved Winslet into first place. Here’s my perhaps dodgy rationale: Anya Taylor-Joy is “The Queen’s Gambit.” The entire show works because the audience buys her performance without question or doubt. The millions of viewers who helped make the drama one of Netflix’s biggest hits ever responded to the series because of her work. So if you’re an Emmys voter torn between Taylor-Joy and Winslet, you could perhaps take solace in knowing that a win for “The Queen’s Gambit” is basically an endorsement of its lead actress. On the flip side, “Mare of Easttown” is really an ensemble piece — Winslet received some of the best reviews of her career, but the show also included standout and likely Emmy-recognized turns from Evan Peters, Jean Smart and Julianne Nicholson. The show itself was more a sum of its parts and its overall success is not directly tied to its lead actress performance. Does that make any sense? Have I already succumbed to Charlie Day memeitis this early in Emmy season? And, most important, does any other actress in this very deep field have a shot of perhaps sneaking in for a victory if Winslet and Taylor-Joy somehow split the vote?

joyceeng: Well, Charlie Day would probably show solidarity with a Philly girl. “The Queen’s Gambit” is definitely more of a one-woman show than “Mare” is, but I’d say “Mare” also wouldn’t work as well as it does without Winslet’s central performance. Funnily enough, Winslet is not even in second in the odds (yet); that spot is currently held by Michaela Coel. I have her in, but I feel like her best shot is probably in writing for “I May Destroy You,” which is even older than “The Queen’s Gambit” in case you’ve lost all concept of time. I also have Elizabeth Olsen and Thuso Mbedu in, but I’m not sure I can see either winning even though both are very deserving. Olsen’s juggling of the tonal switches in “WandaVision” is elite, but who knows how voters will respond to a Marvel show? Albeit, it’s a Marvel show that pays homage to TV. Mbedu is fantastic in “The Underground Railroad,” which could use a booster shot of a quarter of the buzz “Mare” has. Who else do you have?

Christopher Rosen: Perhaps not unexpected, but I also have Michaela Coel, Elizabeth Olsen, and Thuso Mbedu rounding out the category (if ever there was a show that would have benefited from the slow burn rollout of “Mare of Easttown” it was probably “The Underground Railroad,” but that’s typing for another day). But I wonder if there’s room for either Nicole Kidman or Cynthia Erivo to sneak through. Technically, Erivo should make it, at least based on our odds — and her performance as Aretha Franklin on the latest installment of “Genius” checked off numerous awards-friendly boxes. But I keep going back to Kidman. “The Undoing” came out 54 years ago at this point (might want to check my math here), but she was so good on the last buzzy HBO murder mystery and is part of a show that seems likely to rate elsewhere (certainly in Best Actor where Hugh Grant is a likely nominee and perhaps Best Limited Series as well). Do you think she can sneak in, leaving one of our expected five on the outs?

joyceeng: I suppose you should never underestimate Erivo. This would not be the first time she snagged a major nomination for a performance as an iconic figure after people wondered if she were in danger. “Genius” also earned nominations for its first two leads, Geoffrey Rush and Antonio Banderas. Fun fact: “The Undoing” is actually younger than “The Queen’s Gambit” (by two days). I love me some Nic, but I think she might have to sit this one out, especially if there winds up only being five spots again. “Mare” has better reviews, better audience reception, better accent work (#sorrynotsorry) and a better ending. I think the worst news for her and “The Undoing” in general was “Mare” entering the chat. To quote our dearly departed Zabel, this is their worst night-Mare.

