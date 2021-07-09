Emmy Experts Typing: Our no guts, no glory predictions (really, hope-dictions)

Welcome to Emmy Experts Typing, a weekly column in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen discuss the Emmy race — via Slack, of course. This week, with nominations days away, we share our no guts, no glory picks.



Christopher Rosen: Hello, Joyce! We’re typing one last time before the Emmy nominations are announced next week, and rather than provide some final predictions, I’d like us to make earnest pleas to the universe for long-shot nominees we hope make the cut. Allow me to start with one of my favorite performances of the last year, although one that has been overlooked by a number of showier roles on the same show: Teyonah Parris on “WandaVision.” It’s arguable she’s the most relatable character not named Darcy on the Marvel breakout limited series, even as she slowly morphs into an honest-to-goodness superhero. Parris is frequently the best person in whatever she does (from her scene-stealing work in “Mad Men” to her shoulda-gotten-a-nomination-if-I-was-in-charge performance in “If Beale Street Could Talk”) and I’d argue she even bested her fellow co-star and presumed nominee, Kathryn Hahn, on the Marvel show. But despite all that, she remains on the outside looking in at the nominees — at least according to the Gold Derby odds. That hasn’t stopped me from hope-dicting her, however. No guts, no glory, right? How about you, give me a Hail Mary you want to see score on Tuesday.

joyceeng: Wow, first of all, rude to Jimmy Woo, who spent five years mastering that card trick. I’ve loved Teyonah since “Mad Men” and she deserved an Emmy for her reaction when Joan went in for that hug. Incredible stuff. I do not have her in, but I would not be mad about it if she makes it. I will use this time to stump for “Conan” in Best Variety Talk Series. We talked about it two weeks ago and I said I don’t think it’ll get back in, especially since they are so lazy in this category, and I still think it’s a long shot, but I got wistful and nostalgic during “Conan’s” final days last month and am now hope-dicting it. “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” was the only late-night show I watched growing up (non-fun fact: I was onscreen in an episode 20 years ago because they did a bit in the audience row in front of me) and Conan’s departure is truly the end of a late-night era. There was a ton of press and tributes to him during the final week, which just so happen to have coincided with the last few days of Emmy voting. Will that help? Who knows (until Tuesday)? I will be Team Coco for life, but do you think it can happen or am I just getting soft in my old age?

Christopher Rosen: Good news for your hope: I have “Conan” in as well, mostly for the same reasons you laid out: I think a lot of people really loved Conan as a host and even if he has been mostly anonymous for years — and the crush of Conan tributes was perfectly timed for some last-minute Emmy votes. If “Conan” makes it, however, that means an already deep category with multiple deserving nominees will leave at least one major show on the outs — maybe two if “Desus & Mero” gets in as well. I’ve got “Full Frontal” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live” missing the cut (as well as “Desus & Mero”), but pretty much any collection of nominees in that category wouldn’t really shock me on Tuesday. But what other big shockers do you want to see? We talked about it briefly earlier this week, but another long-shot nominee I’m predicting is Nicola Coughlan for “Bridgerton” — she has a juicy role (no spoilers) and, in my humble opinion, appeared to have more buzz than anyone else on that show other than Rege-Jean Page. I believe you have Nicola too — should we start popping champagne bottles now?

joyceeng: Probably not because that category could be all over the place or basically all “The Crown” and “The Handmaid’s Tale,” but I would stock up this weekend anyway because there will definitely be something that’ll make us wanna drink. Part of my reasoning for slotting in Nicola is because of her other show, “Derry Girls,” which is a low-key hit on Netflix, though I have no idea how many voters are watching it. Maybe they did after bingeing “Bridgerton”? But anyone who’s seen “Derry Girls” was already very familiar with Nicola before the Regency romance. I need you to talk me out of two NGNG in the corresponding actor category though. I’ve had Wyatt Russell and Daniel Bruhl in for “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” for months, partially to fill out the category and also because they are good (and in one case, a meme). They both just got nominations at our awards, but as I said earlier this week, I likely won’t keep both by Tuesday. Or should I? And if/when I drop both, who do I put in?

Christopher Rosen: I could be responsible and tell you to take them out — there are safer bets according to our odds, like Anthony Ramos and John Benjamin Hickey for “In Treatment.” But where’s the fun in that? For posterity’s sake, I too have Russell getting a nomination — wouldn’t it be funny that on a show called “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” where John Walker is the ostensible bad guy, Russell could conceivably be the only nominee? To be real, drama is a pretty wild category this year and with a limited pool of contenders, I think we’ll see some real surprises on Tuesday. And yes, that means I’m still holding a vigil for a Carl Lumbly nomination for “TFATWS.” Any last hopes and dreams before we sign off?

joyceeng: My one wish is for Richard E. Grant to not somehow appear in the “Loki” finale on Wednesday so that he doesn’t get Carl Lumbly’d out of drama guest actor next year. Oh, sorry, you mean this year’s Emmys? I want utter chaos. It’s slim pickings, so I hope they went left field instead of tripling and quadrupling down on the few obvious picks otherwise that’d be super boring. This is the time to go crazy because our Number One Boy is coming for more beanstalk bread next year.

