Emmy Experts Typing: Will ‘Saturday Night Live’ have the last laugh in the acting races?

Christopher Rosen: Hello, Joyce! Live from New York, it’s Friday afternoon and time for us to type. We’ve spent a lot of time Slacking each other about the various Emmy categories, but I wanted to focus this week on one of the most recognized shows: “Saturday Night Live.” The long-running sketch comedy series grabbed 21 nominations, including a ridiculous 11 for its performers and hosts. As a result, it’s all but guaranteed to win in the Guest Actor in a Comedy category, where four of the five nominees stood on the Studio 8H stage this past season, as well as Guest Actress in a Comedy, where Maya Rudolph is expected to repeat her victory from last year. I’ll admit, I’m still getting used to the idea of “SNL” performers competing in the same category as series actors, but putting aside my old-fashioned thinking “SNL” could easily win both supporting actor categories too. Kenan Thompson remains a favorite among the male nominees, although his margin of error is small: fellow “SNL” cast member (technically a featured player) Bowen Yang and “Ted Lasso” fave Brett Goldstein are right there in our odds. But this week has me thinking Best Supporting Actress could go to Team Lorne as well. The overwhelming favorite is Hannah Waddingham and then there are risk-takers like me who think Hannah Einbinder might prevail. But with “Schmigadoon!” heading toward its finale and a new and emotional memoir available where books are sold — not to mention a big New York Times profile and Vulture interview — is Cecily Strong making a play here to pull off an upset? That would potentially give “SNL” four acting awards, like it’s some kind of comedy version of “The Crown.” What do you think, and would that result hopefully bring back the variety series performer category?

joyceeng: Well, I’ve been dreaming of the reinstatement of the variety performer category since Don Rickles won the last one 13 long years ago. My proposal is to create two: one for series regulars (“SNL” cast members, late-night hosts) and another one for one-offs (“SNL” hosts, awards show hosts, stand-up special stars — this is where your boy Bo Burnham would fall for “Inside”). They were really out here adding a bunch of short form categories that no one is talking about this year in a post-Quibi universe (is anyone aware that John Travolta is up for an Emmy for a show called “Die Hart”?) instead of restoring the category/ies we actually need. Anyway, I do not foresee “SNL” taking four acting categories. Double guest is the safest call — it’s won 12 times across both categories since 2009 and both in the same year three times, including last year, though Morgan Freeman could be the beneficiary of a four-way split. Speaking of, that’s the situation the “Ted Lasso” dudes are in in supporting. As we’ve discussed, I’ve gone back and forth between Kenan and Bowen since nominations, and I’m on Bowen at the moment just for the sheer impact of the iceberg sketch. That leaves supporting actress, where I feel like Strong is being more hope-dicted than anything. She is almost everywhere you turn right now between “Schmidagoon!” and its press tour, but it’s not like Waddingham is lacking for publicity and visibility with Season 2 of “Ted Lasso” off and running. So I guess I’m going with three wins, which is still quite a haul. How about this: Do you think it could go 0-4 in these races?

Christopher Rosen: Oh, what a tangled web you weave. Well let’s start with the main supporting categories: As you said, Hannah Waddingham is the safe bet in supporting actress despite my hope for Cecily Strong. (Emmy voters reading this, remember her for “Schmigadoon!” next year!) And while Brett Goldstein is far from a sure thing, I do think a strong case can be made for him to emerge as a frontrunner, especially because his “Ted Lasso” Season 2 showcase episode debuts on August 20, right when Emmy voting has just begun. I know this is an award for Season 1, but having that kind of boost right as voters are making their selections can’t be anything but a help. So now we’ve got two “SNL” losses. The harder ones will be in the guest categories. As you said, it’s possible Morgan Freeman can just win as the four “SNL” guests knock each other out. Why not? But if Maya Rudolph doesn’t win Best Comedy Actress, it seems like maybe Kristen Wiig will? Unless Jane Adams can sneak in on a wave of “Hacks” love and support. What do you think? Is there another possible outcome to that race?

joyceeng: I actually have Adams in second, but any non-Rudolph result would be a big upset. She had way more to do this season on “SNL” and also hosted an episode. All the “SNL” heat is with her and not, sadly, Wiig, who is due for a win. And she’s helped by facing only one other “SNL” nominee, unlike the sitch in guest actor. If Adams does win, I may have to copy your test and switch sides in the Battle of the Hannahs. And maybe take another look at Carl Clemons-Hopkins as well. There’s one thing we haven’t mentioned yet: Thompson’s and Aidy Bryant’s double noms in lead their for respective shows and supporting for “SNL.” Do those lead bids mean anything? Will they help them in any way (because we know they’re not winning lead)?

Christopher Rosen: For Kenan, maybe? Like we said, he still leads the race and having the additional nomination can only help his candidacy. As you’ve noted, nothing in his “SNL” profile this season really stood out — and it’s not like “Kenan” generated a lot of headlines and online buzz — but this does feel like the time for him to win an acting award for the show. As for Aidy Bryant, I think the nominations are the reward. She’s got to be running behind both Strong and Kate McKinnon among her own “SNL” castmates, and it would take an actual miracle to imagine her besting Jean Smart in the lead category. Let’s close this out with the main “SNL” category: Best Variety Sketch Series. It’s “SNL” versus “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” and that’s it. Can you imagine any scenario where “SNL” gets upended?

joyceeng: This is such a done deal and such a sad category (through no fault of either nominee or the other seven submitted shows) that they’re relocating it to one of the Creative Arts ceremonies for the second straight year. Not ready for prime time indeed. The real suspense is whether anyone from “SNL” will accept the award since they didn’t even send in a speech last year. We should honestly probably start predicting that.

