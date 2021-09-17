Emmy Experts Typing: To make or not to make 11th hour changes, that is the question

Welcome to Emmy Experts Typing, a weekly column in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen discuss the Emmy race — via Slack, of course. This week, on Emmy weekend, we discuss last-minute thoughts and the categories we’re still fretting over.



Christopher Rosen: Hello, Joyce! We’ve finally made it to Emmys weekend and my thoughts are already with next year’s show. After that “Succession” Season 3 trailer, however, can you blame me? I’m ready to go full effing beast on the new season of my beloved HBO drama and probable 2022 Emmys favorite in the Best Drama category right now. But, of course, we can’t go there just yet. The 2021 awards have to happen first. We went through our picks earlier this week and I haven’t wavered from those decisions. In fact, after reading some of those anonymous Emmy voter ballots, I feel even stronger about my picks. My prevailing thought about this year’s Emmys has become “when in doubt, go with the favorite.” That’s why I’ve got “Ted Lasso,” “The Crown,” and “The Queen’s Gambit” not just triumphing in the series categories, but each receiving multiple acting wins as well. It feels like those are the three shows everyone can agree on this season — me too, I love them all! — and we’re going to just go down the line during the broadcast. The three biggest series of the year will get their own miniature tribute moment during the Emmys broadcast, intermixed with wins for John Oliver like always. Where’s your head at in these final hours, and are you ready to give Adrien Brody an Emmy in the Best Drama Guest Actor race for 2022, or will Alexander Skarsgard steal his thunder?

joyceeng: Oh, man, I mean, you know I love the tall dude from “True Blood.” We should really count our blessings because “Succession” is giving the people what they want: tall people vs. short people. How messed up is ASkars’ back from slouching in that chair across from Kieran? Anyway, right, this year. I have not made any changes since our last chat — that doesn’t mean I won’t before Sunday night, but I usually don’t make wholesale switches anyway even if I do. As I mentioned, I am mentally preparing myself for the Emmys to act like only three shows were on the air this past year. I do hope they serve up one or two surprises and upsets like they have the past few years otherwise it’ll be a boring march toward the inevitable no matter how deserving any of these shows are. Even though I kinda brushed it off the other day, I am now debating an Mj Rodriguez and Josh O’Connor combo, as crazy as that sounds on paper. Am I outta my mind? Is there anything you’re struggling over? And what do you think needs to happen on the show that’ll make the Emmys trend above tater tots?

Christopher Rosen: Here’s how I know this might be an Emmys ceremony full of upsets: I feel great about my picks and don’t think there will be any surprises. Feels like a trap, probably is one. But I’m going with it! At the moment, the only category I feel conflicted about is the variety special pre-recorded, where “Bo Burnham: Inside” is trending way up but “Hamilton” remains the favorite. I’m torn here. I love both, but I’m going with Burnham, my personal preference. Is that wise? “Inside” ruled at the Creative Arts Emmys ceremony but didn’t really have to compete against “Hamilton,” which continues to have broad academy appeal as evident from its massive acting haul. There’s also the fact that Burnham pulled a Mo’Nique: he didn’t campaign, didn’t do any interviews, didn’t really even talk about the special at all. The work is speaking for itself and, so far, the Emmys love the sound of his comedy. But despite my pick, I’m still thinking “Hamilton” could easily emerge as the winner: after all, during an Emmys year when the obvious picks are set to dominate, maybe I should just go with the most beloved musical of the modern era. What are you thinking?

joyceeng: I still have “Hamilton.” I have not moved anything in that category since nominations, but I can easily see Bo winning. He was The Moment when “Inside” dropped at the end of May, but to your point, he’s eschewed press and campaigning (a flex that I totally love and support), so it feels like the buzz has dissipated, but as long as the right people are watching and voting, he can definitely win. “Hamilton” obviously has the most visibility and I feel like people might be more agreeable to voting for it as a produced and edited program as a whole than they would be for maybe the acting. I do like that we’re ignoring the defending and two-time champ here, Dave Chappelle, who’s already a winner this year in comedy guest actor for “Saturday Night Live.” I’m not predicting it, but I would also not be surprised if he somehow won while we’re busy focusing on the predicted top two. Speaking of, that’s the sitch in the most chaotic category, limited actor. Paul Bettany and Hugh Grant are far and away the top two, but this category is like the Best Actress Oscar race this year, except, like, the opposite in strength, in that it feels as if anyone can win. We’re each still backing our respective Englishmen, right? Despite your little dalliance with my guy last week.

Christopher Rosen: Yes, I flirted with Vision but my heart is back to Hugh. I’m just not convinced the Emmys are ready to give two acting awards to the comic book show, no offense to everyone as it’s a show I loved. So it feels like we’ve reached the end. Any last thoughts before we switch to Oscars typing next week lol skull?

joyceeng: Um, not really, but this somehow felt like an even longer season than last year’s? Maybe that’s just because we’re in a COVID loop now. We never took that trip to Wawa like we talked about. Sad. Good thing I have Cheez Whiz.

