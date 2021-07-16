Emmy Experts Typing: Does the voting system need to be fixed?

Welcome to Emmy Experts Typing, a weekly column in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen discuss the Emmy race — via Slack, of course. This week, with nominations out, we look at the top-heaviness of the slate and how — really, if — it can be rectified in the future.



Christopher Rosen: Hello, Joyce! It’s the end of a long, eventual week and that means we’re here to talk about one thing: “Space Jam”? No, sorry, let me check my notes again… there we go: Emmy nominations! Great jokes like that aside, we’ve spent a bunch of time already chatting about the 2021 Emmys, which were dominated by the favorites in a way that almost felt easy. Numerous shows — “The Crown,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Saturday Night Live,” “Hamilton,” “Mare of Easttown,” “Ted Lasso” — received multiple acting nominations, as if Television Academy members simply remembered the shows they watched and then voted for everyone in the cast. It’s not that those nominees aren’t deserving — in fact, we predicted most of them! — it’s just a little disconcerting to see such a divide among the shows. Not that I should be surprised: this year’s Emmy Awards seemed to follow a growing trend where voters value all-encompassing buzz (“Ted Lasso,” a resurgent “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Saturday Night Live”) and popularity of platform. HBO and HBO Max landed 130 nominations, Netflix scored 129, Disney+ had 71. Based merely on anecdotal evidence, those are the streaming services people engage with most often. The others, it seems, not so much. So while I was privately hoping for the “Ted Lasso” boom to carry “Mythic Quest” and “Dickinson” to Emmy nominations, it seems like that was maybe never in the cards, simply because Apple TV+ doesn’t have an endless stream of shows whereas “CoComelon” rubs elbows with “The Irishman.” What do you think, Joyce? Is there a way the Emmys can fix this burgeoning divide — short lists, juries? — or is this the survival of the fittest?

joyceeng: Did nominations really just come out three days ago? It feels like two months ago now. Anyway, COVID-related issues aside, I think this problem, as it were, is twofold. There are 2,590,473 TV shows and counting (I checked my abacus, that figure is accurate), and literally no one can watch every single show. We’ve passed Peak TV to reach Mass TV. And I’d argue that the more shows and more streaming services there are, the more people in general might be turned off, for a lack of a better term, from watching more things because they have enough trouble keeping up with their current faves. And so people go back to established shows and networks they’re already watching. We talked the other day about how visibility is key. We know everyone watches Netflix and HBO, so you’re already at an advantage if your show is there. Disney+ is younger than Hulu and Amazon Prime, but it has the populist product that has made it a huge success and highly visible. I think something like Apple TV+ is still niche and none of its non-“Ted” shows, however good they are, have reached — not to get all business-y here — the critical mass point like “Ted” has where people are just seeking it out to watch. I’m not gonna mention our poor neglected Peacock. The other factor is the unlimited ballot. Voters can check off however few or many nominees they like, which is how we get one or two shows dominating an acting category, even if most of the nominees are deserving. I think a lot of voters end up filling their ballots with people they like in addition to the people they love. If they were limited to, say, five nominees, they’d have to be more discerning. What do you think? Should they put a limit on slots?

Christopher Rosen: At the risk of having the mindset of a gate-keeper, I think it’s time to limit everything: as we learned from the Oscars, fluctuating the number of category nominees isn’t really all that good! Limits would also force the tough decisions that make the prestige awards shows the shows they are, for better and worse. I have to believe if the supporting comedy categories were a standing five, four “Ted Lasso” actors would not be nominees. Would that make for a better category? Maybe, maybe not, but at least there would be diversity of programming. A better question, perhaps, is how do these streaming platforms break through. You mentioned our beloved “Girls5eva,” and of course I feel like we should have known it wouldn’t get its proper due: it wasn’t a “Ted Lasso” sensation and it seems unlikely casual viewers were scrolling over to the Peacock app on their connected device to explore the series. Is this anything? Would a radical change for the Emmys be that each network and platform select the handful of shows it would like to receive Emmy consideration, and then a Television Academy group parses the longer list to come up with a finalists group that the nominees are then chosen from? It would help bottle the ends of Mass TV, as you termed it, and give each brand an ostensible playing field. But is that the kind of gambit that has no basis in reality and should stay inside my dream journal?

joyceeng: I mean, that’s basically what the BAFTAs did to try to accomplish racial diversity. And if you recall, the Emmys employed a similar system to what you’re suggesting 15 (!) years ago to try to push some underdogs to the front of the line with long lists and blue ribbon panels, but that resulted in a totally wild list of nominees that angered people even more, like your beloved “Lost,” the then-reigning drama series champ, being snubbed, and then they immediately adjusted the system. (Not to toot my own horn, but I wrote about why this backfired a few years ago.) So I guess what I’m saying is they probably won’t go back to that fully. Maybe a 50-50 structure of the top vote-getters and select panel choices? I don’t know. I don’t have the answers here. Also, perhaps of more concern than a new show like “Girls5eva” on a new service like Peacock being underseen is how the Emmys have made a habit of ignoring a lot of long-running networks as well. Showtime hasn’t had a major player since “Homeland’s” halcyon days even though it’s produced lots of quality programming since. Poor Ethan Hawke, amirite?

Christopher Rosen: I’m not sure we fully appreciated what a big snub Ethan Hawke was this year. It feels like when Jennifer Lopez was left out for “Hustlers” or Tom Hanks for “Captain Phillips”? Just a sure thing most people had rubber-stamped as a nominee not making the cut. What happened? I think you’re right that there’s some inherent bias against certain networks that no amount of jury systems and short lists would probably rectify. So, maybe this is all the wrong conversation anyway. It’s hard to argue against a lot of these nominations — I feel like the best shows were heavily recognized and while I could quibble with some of these choices, it would be just that: quibbles. Overall, the Emmy nominations were pretty strong, filled with favorites. In that regard, I keep going back to what you said earlier, how we’ve gone from Peak TV to Mass TV. That’s really good! There’s just so much content right now, too much of it, and even great shows get lost in the maw. (I’ll still be over here holding a vigil for “Glow” Season 4.) We should probably just accept that and celebrate the breakthroughs when they happen. If you would have told me last year at this time that “Ted Lasso” would break the record for most Emmy nominations for a first-year comedy, I don’t think I would have believed you. So this is a long way of saying, the Emmys are probably doing the best they can under the circumstances. Is this what optimism feels like?

joyceeng: Well, as we mentioned earlier, maybe Ethan will get in for “Moon Knight.” I think he was a casualty of “The Good Lord Bird” being low-buzzed — it was nowhere near the same time zone as “Mare of Easttown’s” buzz — and the “Hamilton” actors spamming the acting categories (this is the true Spamilton). But I agree — they did well for the most part, and you know what? We’re always gonna find something to complain about with whatever they choose because something is always going to be left out. They’re not here to give out 2,590,473 participation trophies. And next year will definitely be different with a less COVID-impacted slate. But yes, maybe we should listen to coach and be a goldfish.

