Emmy Experts say Jean Smart might not be the only ‘Hacks’ star to win

Jean Smart is far and away the Emmy front-runner for Best Comedy Actress for her role as veteran comedian Deborah Vance in “Hacks.” But what about her co-star Hannah Einbinder? According to the combined predictions of our users she has a tougher challenge ahead of her in the race for Best Comedy Supporting Actress, but as of this writing four of the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed think the breakthrough actress will pull off an upset.

Einbinder plays a struggling comedy writer who suffers a major career setback and reluctantly teams up with Vance. But while Smart doesn’t have to face any “Ted Lasso” stars in her Emmy category, Einbinder is up against Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple. Judging from how well “Ted Lasso” did with Emmy voters overall (20 nominations) and particularly with the actors branch (seven nominations), it might be tough for Einbinder to overtake that show’s two contenders, especially Waddingham, whom most Experts are betting on to win.

However, “Hacks” exceeded our expectations too, receiving 15 nominations total. That includes not just the expected acting bids for Smart and Einbinder, but also for supporting actor Carl Clemons-Hopkins and guest actress Jane Adams. So TV academy thespians have shown clear support for “Hacks,” and since there are two “Ted Lasso” nominees in the category there’s always the possibility that they’ll split the vote, opening the door for an Einbinder upset on her first career nomination.

That’s what Eric Deggans (NPR), Tim Gray (Variety), Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby), and Jazz Tangcay (Variety) think. Do you agree with them?

