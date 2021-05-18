Ted Danson eyes record 15th comedy actor Emmy nomination for ‘Mr. Mayor’

There is no doubt that Ted Danson is a talented actor who has had one heck of a career, but if you need the cold, hard facts, look no further than the Emmy nominations he’s accrued over the years. Of his 18 total bids, 14 have come in Best Comedy Actor, and now he’s eyeing a possible 15th in the category for his turn as a former businessman who runs for mayor of Los Angeles on NBC’s freshman comedy “Mr. Mayor.”

The former “Cheers” star is currently in fifth place in Gold Derby’s combined odds for Best Comedy Actor, sitting behind reigning Golden Globe, Critics Choice and Screen Actors Guild Award champ Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”), as well as Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”), Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”) and Kenan Thompson (“Kenan”). Ralph Macchio (“Cobra Kai”) rounds out the top six.

Should Danson receive his 15th comedy actor nom this summer, he would extend his own record for the most nominations in the category for the fourth year in a row. He finally broke his 14-year tie with Alan Alda and Kelsey Grammer when he earned his 12th nomination — his first for his turn as the demon Michael on the NBC comedy “The Good Place” — in 2018. He then followed that bid up with two more nominations in a row, both of which were also for the NBC comedy, to stretch his record to 14.

SEE Emmy flashback: Ted Danson finally wins in 1990

Alda was the first person to record 11 comedy actor nominations, all earned during his time on “M*A*S*H.” He won in 1974 and ‘82. For his part, Danson went 11-for-11 during his tenure on the long-running “Cheers,” also winning twice, in 1990 and ’93. Meanwhile, Grammer, who headlined “Frasier” for 11 years after debuting the character of Dr. Frasier Crane on “Cheers” (and receiving two supporting actor bids), received 10 comedy actor nominations during the spin-off’s run. However, his 11th bid also came for playing the beloved character, this time in an episode of “Wings” in 1992. (If you’re confused about how he received a Best Actor nom for a guest appearance, tuck this one away for bar trivia: It was the one and only year in which the Emmys allowed guest stars to compete in the regular acting races.)

Grammer would go on to win the award for Best Comedy Actor four times, a record he shares with Carroll O’Connor (“All in the Family”), Michael J. Fox (“Family Ties,” “Spin City”) and Jim Parsons (“The Big Bang Theory”). If Danson were to be nominated this year and eventually triumph — the comedy field is much more open than it has been in years past — he would join Fox and Richard Mulligan (“Soap,” “Empty Nest”) as the only people to win the comedy actor prize for multiple shows. But perhaps right now he should just focus on extending the record he already owns.

