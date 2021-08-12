4 Experts’ Emmy predictions: Big sweeps by ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘The Crown’? Upsets possible? [VIDEO AND PODCAST]

“‘Ted Lasso’s’ hard to beat” in the comedy categories at Emmys, declares Eric Deggans (NPR) in our predictions slugfest with Jen Chaney (Vulture) and Jazz Tangcay (Variety) and me. “Not only was it a great series, but during voting, the second season came out and it’s just as good as the first. And so there’s a lot of buzz around that show now.”

Chaney agrees and notes that “Ted Lasso” was shrewdly marketed in other ways, too: “Apple promoted it a lot during the Olympics, so it’s been very front of mind for people. And I think that show just really uplifted a lot of people during quarantine. And there’s a deep, deep reservoir of affection for it. So I feel like it is really hard to beat.”

Technically, “Lasso” doesn’t have a lead actress (Hannah Waddingham competes in supporting where she is heavily favored to prevail). So who will win Best Comedy Actress?

Everybody agrees: Jean Smart (‘Hacks’). “Phenomenal performance,” Tangcay says. “And she is loved.”

Over on the drama-series side, there’s also consensus that one TV show could pull off a sweep like “Lasso” is expected to do in the comedy lineup. While previous seasons were based upon old historic events, this year “The Crown” felt especially current.

“The Princess Diana era — people remember that very well,” Deggans notes. “And it just so happened that a lot of that drama happened to dovetail with real life with all the conversation around Megan and Harry this year. So I think that gives the crown a relevance.”

See the latest predictions from each pundit by clicking their links: Jen Chaney, Eric Deggans, Jazz Tangcay and me. Disagree? Make or update your predictions by logging in to compete against 23 Experts, 11 Editors and more than 3,000 Gold Derby users.

BELOW: Listen to the audio podcast version of our show. Subscribe to the Gold Derby channel at Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and all other leading podcast outlets.