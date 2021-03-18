Early Emmy predictions: ‘The Crown’ will make history for Netflix

Despite its grasp on the entertainment industry, Netflix has never won a series trophy at the Emmy Awards — not drama, not comedy, not limited. However, that is likely to change this year as “The Crown” tops Gold Derby’s early Emmy predictions for Best Drama Series. The regal program is coming off big wins at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards and is the favorite to win at next month’s SAG Awards, too. Is Netflix about to make Emmy history?

Season 4 of “The Crown” was arguably its best yet, as the show shifted focus from the main trifecta of Queen Elizabeth II (Olivia Colman), Prince Philip (Tobias Menzies) and Princess Margaret (Helena Bonham Carter) in favor of juicy storylines involving Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), Princess Diana (Emma Corrin) and Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson). Indeed, that latter trio took home trophies at the Globes and Critics Choice in lead actor, lead actress and supporting actress, respectively.

Looking ahead to the Emmys, our odds are predicting that “The Crown” will face off against “The Mandalorian,” “Bridgerton,” “Lovecraft Country,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Pose,” “This Is Us” and “The Boys.” Of this septet, only “Handmaid’s” has won Best Drama Series before; it prevailed for its first season in 2017 against, among others, Season 1 of “The Crown.”

“The Crown” contended for Best Drama Series for seasons 2 and 3 as well losing to “Game of Thrones” in 2018 for the former and to “Succession” last year for the latter. “Succession” won’t be returning in time to be eligible at this year’s Emmys.

For Best Drama Actress, Corrin and Colman take up the top two slots. Their rival nominees are predicted to be Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Jurnee Smollett (“Lovecraft Country”), Uzo Aduba (“In Treatment”) and Phoebe Dynevor (“Bridgerton”). Last year’s winner Zendaya (“Euphoria”) is not eligible to repeat in this category, though she does contend in the TV movie/limited series actress race for the “Euphoria” special.

In the corresponding Best Drama Actor race, O’Connor leads the pack ahead of Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”), Rege-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”), Billy Porter (“Pose”), Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”) and Jonathan Majors (“Lovecraft Country”). Reigning champ Jeremy Strong (“Succession”) is likewise out of the running.

Similar to the lead actress race, a pair of “Crown” co-stars take up the two top spots for Best Drama Supporting Actress: Anderson and Carter, with their closest competition being Wunmi Mosaku (“Lovecraft Country”). And Menzies appears in our top three for Best Drama Supporting Actor, behind only Michael Kenneth Williams (“Lovecraft Country”) and Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”).

