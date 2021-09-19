Emmys 2021 full ceremony rundown: When will each category be announced and who are all the presenters?

The Television Academy has revealed the full ceremony rundown for Sunday’s 73rd annual Emmy Awards show. The 2021 Emmys ceremony will be hosted on CBS at 8:00 p.m. ET; 5:00 p.m. PT by comedian and actor Cedric the Entertainer in downtown Los Angeles. The In Memoriam tribute song will be performed by Leon Bridges and Jon Batiste. Reggie Watts from “The Late Late Show with James Corden” will serve as the show DJ.

Here is the order of when all categories will be presented (producers might make last-minute changes, however):

1. Comedy Supporting Actress (Seth Rogen)

2. Comedy Supporting Actor (Yara Shahadi)

3. Limited/Movie Supporting Actress (Billy Porter, Mj Rodriguez)

4. Limited/Movie Supporting Actor (Vanessa Lachey, Wilmer Valderrama)

5. Drama Writing (Mindy Kaling)

6. Drama Directing America Ferrera)

7. Drama Supporting Actress (Stephen Colbert)

8. Drama Supporting Actor (Kerry Washington)

9. Variety Series Writing (Sophia Bush, Daniel Dae Kim)

10. Variety Talk Series (Kaley Cuoco)

11. Variety Sketch Series (Ken Jeong)

12. Comedy Writing (Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy)

13. Comedy Directing (Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy)

14. Comedy Actress (Bowen Yang)

15. Comedy Actor (Jennifer Coolidge)

16. Competition Program (Allyson Felix, Jessica Long)

17. Governors Award to Debbie Allen (Jada Pinkett Smith, Ava DuVernay, Ellen Pompeo, Michael Douglas)

18. Limited/Movie Directing (Paulina Alexis, Lane Factor, Sterlin Harjo, Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai)

19. Limited/Movie Writing (Patrick Stewart)

20. Limited/Movie Actress (Beanie Feldstein, Sarah Paulson)

21. Limited/Movie Actor (Taraji P. Henson)

22. Drama Actress (Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross)

23. Drama Actor (Catherine Zeta-Jones)

24. Variety Special Live (Aidy Bryant)

25. Variety Special Pre-Recorded (Dolly Parton)

In Memoriam (Uzo Aduba)

26. Comedy Series (Awkwafinia)

27. Drama Series (Adrien Brody)

28. Limited Series (Angela Bassett)

