How to watch the Emmys without a TV

The 73rd annual Emmy Awards are finally here. The 2021 Emmys take place on Sunday, September 19 live from Los Angeles with Cedric the Entertainer as host. According to the Emmy predictions at Gold Derby, fans of “The Crown” (Best Drama Series), “Ted Lasso” (Best Comedy Series), and “The Queen’s Gambit” (Best Limited Series) should expect to enjoy the 2021 Emmys when the ceremony airs on CBS broadcast television. But how can TV fans and awards aficionados watch the Emmys without a television? Read on to find out.

How can I watch the Emmys without a TV?

There are multiple ways to watch the Emmys 2021 ceremony without an actual television. For starters, the show is streaming online via the CBS live website — just type https://www.cbs.com/live-tv/stream/ into a web browser on a laptop or desktop computer and then sign in with a cable television provider username and password. But even people without a cable subscription can watch the 2021 Emmy Awards live stream online without a television. The show is also streaming at Paramount Plus. The streaming platform offers a free seven-day trial for new users, so technically the Emmys are streaming online for free (and without the need for a television set). To sign up and for more information on how to watch the Emmys on Paramount Plus, head here.

There are other services people can use to watch the 2021 Emmys online without a traditional television as well. Among those include:

Hulu + Live

YouTube TV

AT&T TV

Sling TV

fuboTV

For everything else to know about how to watch the Emmys in 2021, head here.

PREDICTthe 2021 Emmy winners through September 19

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions