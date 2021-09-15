Emmys 2021: In Memoriam segment will honor Michael K. Williams, Cicely Tyson, Ed Asner and who else?

Producers of this Sunday’s Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony have some difficult decisions to make about who to honor during the emotional In Memoriam segment. Cedric the Entertainer will host the 2021 Emmys for CBS at 8:00 p.m. ET; 5:00 p.m. PT. A total of 34 presenters have been announced so far.

Our list below includes almost 100 people who made a strong contribution to television and have died since mid-September of 2020. Only about 40-45 of these people will probably be in the video segment. Certain to be featured will be TV Academy Hall of Fame members actor Ed Asner, production designer Roy Christopher, actress Cloris Leachman, writer/producer William Link and actress Cicely Tyson. Current nominee Michael K. Williams (“Lovecraft Country”) sadly passed away this month as well.

Ed Asner (actor)

Dana Baratta (writer/producer)

Anne Beatts (writer)

Ned Beatty (actor)

William Blinn (writer)

Frank Bonner (actor)

Perry Botkin, Jr. (composer)

Richard Bracken (editor)

Allan Burns (writer/producer)

Marge Champion (choreographer)

Roy Christopher (production designer)

William Clotworthy (censor)

Sean Connery (actor)

Michael Constantine (actor)

Alex Cord (actor)

Douglas Cramer (producer)

Johnny Crawford (actor)

Norm Crosby (comedian/actor)

Irv Cross (sportscaster)

Abby Dalton (actor)

Stuart Damon (actor)

Henry Darrow (actor)

Mac Davis (actor/singer)

Dustin Diamond (actor)

Dena Dietrich (actor)

Richard Donner (director)

Olympia Dukakis (actress)

Sandy Dvore (title designer)

Conchata Ferrell (actor)

Sonny Fox (executive/host)

Larry Gelman (actor)

Richard Gilliland (actor)

Arlene Golonka (actor)

Charles Grodin (actor/host)

James Hampton (actor)

Charlie Hauck (writer/producer)

Billie Hayes (actor)

Pat Hitchcock (actor)

Robert Hogan (actor)

Hal Holbrook (actor)

Bernie Kahn (writer/producer)

Irma Kalish (writer)

Tom Kennedy (host)

Larry King (host)

Bruce Kirby (actor)

Yaphet Kotto (actor)

David L. Lander (actor)

Elliot Lawrence (composer/conductor)

Cloris Leachman (actor)

William Link (producer/writer)

Joanne Linville (actor)

Norman Lloyd (actor)

Norm Macdonald (comedian/actor)

Gavin MacLeod (actor)

Jackie Mason (actor/comedian)

Helen McCrory (actor)

Ray McDonnell (actor)

Larry McMurtry (writer)

Clark Middleton (actor)

Walter C. Miller (producer/director)

Paul Mooney (actor/comedian)

Roger Mudd (journalist)

Christopher Plummer (actor)

Markie Post (actor)

Helen Reddy (actor/singer)

John Reilly (actor)

Peter Mark Richman (actor)

Charlie Robinson (actor)

David Rodriguez (producer/director)

Herbert Schlosser (executive)

Geoffrey Scott (actor)

Willard Scott (host)

George Segal (actor)

Gregory Sierra (actor)

Herbert Solow (executive)

Ken Spears (animator)

Lynn Stalmaster (casting director)

Jamie Tarses (executive)

Alex Trebek (host)

Tuck Tucker (animator)

Cicely Tyson (actor)

Jessica Walter (actor)

Dawn Wells (actor)

Clarence Williams III (actor)

Michael K. Williams (actor)

Jane Withers (actor)

John Sacret Young (writer/producer)

