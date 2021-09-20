Emmys 2021 In Memoriam: Who was not honored in the emotional tribute segment?

Producers of the 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony honored almost all of the expected people who died this past year. Who was not featured during the emotional In Memoriam segment Sunday night on CBS? Prominent performers and character actors such as Frank Bonner, Sean Connery, Michael Constantine, Abby Dalton, James Hampton, Bruce Kirby, Norman Lloyd, Helen Reddy and Jane Withers were not part of the 49 people included.

While over 100 celebrated television people died since last year’s event in mid-September of 2020, the segment generally only makes room for less than 50. Among those featured Sunday night: TV Academy Hall of Fame members actor Ed Asner, production designer Roy Christopher, actress Cloris Leachman, writer/producer William Link and actress Cicely Tyson. Current nominee Michael K. Williams (“Lovecraft Country”) and “Saturday Night Live” veteran Norm Macdonald sadly passed away this month as well.

The 49 people featured for the In Memoriam segment:

Michael Apted (director)

Ed Asner (actor)

Anne Beatts (writer)

Ned Beatty (actor)

William Blinn (writer)

Allan Burns (writer/producer)

Roy Christopher (production designer)

Norm Crosby (comedian/actor)

Dustin Diamond (actor)

Olympia Dukakis (actress)

Conchata Ferrell (actor)

Chuck Fries (producer)

Sonny Fox (executive/host)

Richard Gilliland (actor)

Charles Grodin (actor/host)

Charlie Hauck (writer/producer)

Billie Hayes (actor)

Hal Holbrook (actor)

Larry King (host)

Yaphet Kotto (actor)

David L. Lander (actor)

Cloris Leachman (actor)

William Link (producer/writer)

Norm Macdonald (comedian/actor)

Gavin MacLeod (actor)

Biz Markie (singer/songwriter)

Jackie Mason (actor/comedian)

Helen McCrory (actor)

Walter C. Miller (producer/director)

Paul Mooney (actor/comedian)

Dorothea Petrie (producer)

Christopher Plummer (actor)

Markie Post (actor)

Charlie Robinson (actor)

David Rodriguez (producer/director)

Herbert Schlosser (executive)

Willard Scott (host)

George Segal (actor)

Lynn Stalmaster (casting director)

Jeremy Stevens (writer)

Jamie Tarses (executive)

Alex Trebek (host)

Cicely Tyson (actor)

Jessica Walter (actor)

Dawn Wells (actor)

Clarence Williams III (actor)

Michael K. Williams (actor)

Marc Wilmore (writer)

John Sacret Young (writer/producer)

Among those not featured for the In Memoriam:

Dana Baratta (writer/producer)

Frank Bonner (actor)

Perry Botkin, Jr. (composer)

Richard Bracken (editor)

Marge Champion (choreographer)

William Clotworthy (censor)

Sean Connery (actor)

Michael Constantine (actor)

Alex Cord (actor)

Douglas Cramer (producer)

Johnny Crawford (actor)

Irv Cross (sportscaster)

Abby Dalton (actor)

Stuart Damon (actor)

Henry Darrow (actor)

Mac Davis (actor/singer)

Dena Dietrich (actor)

Richard Donner (director)

Sandy Dvore (title designer)

Larry Gelman (actor)

Arlene Golonka (actor)

James Hampton (actor)

Pat Hitchcock (actor)

Robert Hogan (actor)

Bernie Kahn (writer/producer)

Irma Kalish (writer)

Tom Kennedy (host)

Bruce Kirby (actor)

Elliot Lawrence (composer/conductor)

Joanne Linville (actor)

Norman Lloyd (actor)

Ray McDonnell (actor)

Larry McMurtry (writer)

Clark Middleton (actor)

Roger Mudd (journalist)

Helen Reddy (actor/singer)

John Reilly (actor)

Peter Mark Richman (actor)

Geoffrey Scott (actor)

Gregory Sierra (actor)

Herbert Solow (executive)

Ken Spears (animator)

Tuck Tucker (animator)

Jane Withers (actor)

