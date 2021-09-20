Emmys 2021: Joyce Eng (Gold Derby) tops all Experts predicting winners

Congratulations to our Gold Derby senior editor Joyce Eng, for topping all Experts predicting Emmys 2021 winners on Sunday night. She is just ahead of Kaitlin Thomas (Gold Derby) at 74.07% and then Thelma Adams (Gold Derby) and Nikki Novak (Fandango) at 70.37%. They are best among 25 Experts, journalists who cover the entertainment industry throughout the year. See all Experts’ scores.

Over 3,600 people worldwide predicted these Primetime Emmy champs for the Los Angeles ceremony hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. Eng got 21 out of 27 winners correct, with some difficult choices like Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”) for Comedy Supporting Actor, “Hacks” for comedy directing and writing, plus Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown”) for Movie/Limited Actress.

SEE2021 Primetime Emmy winners list in all 27 categories

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.”

For the other 21 Experts predicting all categories, there is a five-way tie at 66.67% for Pete Hammond (Deadline), Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTV), Matt Roush (TV Guide), Anne Thompson (Indiewire) and Peter Travers (ABC). Following at 62.96% are Jen Chaney (Vulture), Eric Deggans (NPR), Hanh Nguyen (Salon), Ben Travers (Indiewire) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby). Up next at 59.26% are Libby Hill (Indiewire), Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby) and Keith Simanton (IMDb). Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby) follows at 55.56%. The next spot at 51.85% is held by Clayton Davis (Variety), Matthew Jacobs, Kelly Lawler (USA Today) and Ken Tucker. Sasha Stone (Awards Daily) follows at 48.15% and then Jazz Tangcay (Variety) at 44.44% and Emily VanDerWerff (Vox) at 40.74%.

Other Experts making predictions but not in all categories: Lynn Elber (Associated Press) at 64%, Shawn Edwards (WDAF) and Michael Schneider (Variety) at 60.00%, Debbie Day (Rotten Tomatoes) and Susan King (Gold Derby) at 56.00%, Ed Martin (Media Village) at 52.00%, Tim Gray (Variety) and Matt Webb Mitovich (TV Line) at 48.00%, Lynette Rice (Entertainment Weekly) at 52.17% and Mary Murphy (Gold Derby) at 53.85%.

PREDICTthe 2022 Oscar nominees through February 8

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions