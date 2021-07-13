Emmys 2021 nominations: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Marcelo Henn for the best score of 77.78% when predicting the 2021 Emmys nominations on Tuesday morning. He is actually tied at that percentage with lovelylovely and Camryn but has the better score of 53,621 by using his 500 point bets wisely.

Almost 3,800 people worldwide predicted these 73rd annual Primetime Emmy nominees announced by previous winners Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones. Our top scorer got 112 out of 142 nominee slots correct, with some difficult choices like “Cobra Kai” for Best Comedy Series, “The Boys” and “This Is Us” for Best Drama Series, Uzo Aduba (“In Treatment”) for Best Drama Actress and Jonathan Majors (“Lovecraft Country”) for Best Drama Actor.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 10 Gold Derby Editors predicting, we have a three-way tie in first place at 75.69% for Daniel Montgomery, Matt Noble and Tom O’Neil. Up next at 73.61% is Riley Chow. Following him at 72.92% are Joyce Eng, Paul Sheehan and myself. Marcus Dixon is at 71.53%, then Rob Licuria at 70.14% and Christopher Rosen at 68.06%. See Editors’ scores.

