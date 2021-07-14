Paula Pell just got her first Emmy nomination for acting — but not for ‘Girls5eva’

“Girls5eva” fans who expected to see the Peacock comedy earn multiple nominations on Tuesday were left asking Emmy voters, “What are you waiting five?” The show was nominated just once, for best writing in a comedy series. But in a twist, one of the show’s stars did receive some long-awaited Emmy recognition.

Paula Pell, a legendary writer for “Saturday Night Live” and 10-time writing nominee at the Emmy Awards, scored her first-ever acting nomination on Tuesday — not for her go-for-broke “Girls5eva” performance, but rather a Quibi show. Pell was singled out in the Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series for the “Mapleworth Murders,” a short-form comedy that streamed on the now-defunct Quibi platform.

All told, “Mapleworth Murders” received three acting nominations. In addition to Pell, actors John Lutz and J.B. Smoove were also nominated. Despite not existing in its original form, Quibi did pretty well on Tuesday. The platform’s content received eight overall nominations, including for “Die Hart” stars John Travolta and Kevin Hart. After Quibi shutdown, its content library was purchased by Roku, which has begun streaming some Quibi shows on the Roku Channel.

Pell wasn’t the only “Girls5eva” actor snubbed by Emmy voters to find a nomination elsewhere. Renee Elise Goldsberry, a favorite to land a Best Actress in a Comedy Series nomination for the Peacock series, was instead nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie for “Hamilton.” Goldsberry previously won a Tony Award for best supporting actress for the show during the original cast’s Broadway run.

Pell is now an 11-time Emmy nominee. She won in 2002 for writing on “Saturday Night Live.”

