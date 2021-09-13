Emmys 2021: Kaley Cuoco, Dan Levy, Billy Porter, Mj Rodriguez, Hailee Steinfeld join first wave of 34 presenters announced

The Television Academy has announced the first wave of 34 presenters taking part in next Sunday’s Primetime Emmy Awards. Handing out trophies or making introductions are Paulina Alexis, Anthony Anderson, Angela Bassett, Kate Beckinsale, Adrien Brody, Stephen Colbert, Jennifer Coolidge, Kaley Cuoco, Lane Factor, Beanie Feldstein, Allyson Felix, America Ferrera, Sterlin Harjo, Devery Jacobs, Ken Jeong, Mindy Kaling, Vanessa Lachey, Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Jessica Long, Annie Murphy, Catherine O’Hara, Sarah Paulson, Amy Poehler, Billy Porter, Mj Rodriguez, Seth Rogen, Tracee Ellis Ross, Hailee Steinfeld, Patrick Stewart, Wilmer Valderrama, Kerry Washington, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai and Bowen Yang. The 2021 Emmys ceremony will be hosted on CBS by comedian and actor Cedric the Entertainer.

If tradition holds, all four guest acting winners from this past weekend will also be invited to present if they are able to attend. The newly-crowned champs are Courtney B. Vance (“Lovecraft Country”), Claire Foy (“The Crown”), Dave Chappelle (“Saturday Night Live”) and Maya Rudolph (“SNL”). More presenters will be announced throughout this week.

