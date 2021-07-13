Emmys 2021: Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby) tops all Experts predicting nominations

Congratulations to our Gold Derby founder and president Tom O’Neil for the best score of 75.69% among Experts when predicting the 2021 Emmys nominations on Tuesday morning. He is tops among 32 Experts, journalists who cover the entertainment industry throughout the year. See Experts’ scores.

Almost 3,800 people worldwide predicted these 73rd annual Primetime Emmy nominees announced by previous winners Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones. O’Neil got 109 out of 142 nominee slots correct.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.”

For the other 31 Experts predicting, Jen Chaney (Vulture) is in second place at 75.00%. Tied at 73.61% are Kaitlin Thomas (Gold Derby) and Peter Travers (ABC). Up next at 72.92% are Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Michael Schneider (Variety) and Ben Travers (Indiewire), then Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTV) at 72.22%. Tied at 71.53% are Thelma Adams (Gold Derby) and Matt Roush (TV Guide).

We then have a four-way tie at 70.83% for Lynn Elber (Associated Press), Libby Hill (Indiewire), Emily VanDerWerff (Vox) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby). Keith Simanton (IMDB) is next at 69.44%, and then Jazz Tangcay (Variety) at 68.75%. Five people are tied at 68.06%: Clayton Davis (Variety), Debbie Day (Rotten Tomatoes), Eric Deggans (NPR), Pete Hammond (Deadline) and Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby). Following at 66.67% are Ed Martin (Media Village), Hanh Nguyen (Salon) and Anne Thompson (Indiewire). Matthew Jacobs is next at 65.28%, and then Kelly Lawler (USA Today) at 64.58%, Shawn Edwards (WDAF) at 62.50% and Tim Gray (Variety) at 52.78%.

Participating but not predicting all categories were Susan King (Gold Derby), Matt Webb Mitovich (TV Line), Lynette Rice (Entertainment Weekly) and Ken Tucker (Yahoo).

PREDICTthe 2021 Emmy winners through September 19

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions