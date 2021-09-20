Emmys 2021 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User perfectly weird for the best accuracy score of 77.78% when predicting the 2021 Emmys winners Sunday night. There is actually a tie at that percentage with our senior editor Joyce Eng, 24picks, Monito, graysonhall and Daisy_Coyle but received more score points by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely, garnering 57,014 points in all.

Over 3,600 people worldwide predicted these Primetime Emmy champs for the Los Angeles ceremony hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. Our top scorer got 21 out of 27 winners correct, with some difficult choices like Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”) for Drama Supporting Actor, Julianne Nicholson (“Mare of Easttown”) for Movie/Limited Supporting Actress and Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”) for Comedy Supporting Actor.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 12 Gold Derby Editors predicting, Eng is best at 77.78%. Paul Sheehan is in second place at 70.37%. Riley Chow is next at 66.67%. We then have a four-way tie at 62.96% for Marcus Dixon, Rob Licuria, Matt Noble and Susan Wloszczyna. Tom O’Neil follows at 59.26%. Charles Bright and Christopher Rosen are next at 55.56% and then Daniel Montgomery and myself at 51.85%. See Editors’ scores.

