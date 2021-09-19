How to stream the 2021 Emmys online

The 2021 Emmy Awards are finally here. On Sunday, September 19, 2021, the Television Academy will hand out trophies at the 73rd annual Emmy Awards, where top shows like Netflix’s “The Crown,” Apple TV+ comedy “Ted Lasso,” and Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit” are expected to win to honors. This year’s Emmy Awards air on linear television at CBS, but for those who want to watch the 2021 Emmys online, here’s everything to know.

How can I stream the 2021 Emmys online?

In addition to airing on broadcast television via CBS, the 2021 Emmys are also available online via the CBS live streaming site. To watch online, head to https://www.cbs.com/live-tv/stream/ and then sign in with a cable television provider. In addition to the CBS website, the 2021 Emmy Awards are streaming on Paramount Plus. The nascent streaming platform offers a free seven-day trial for new users, so technically the Emmys are streaming online for free. To sign up and for more information on how to watch the Emmys on Paramount Plus, head here.

Are the Emmys streaming on Hulu?

Regular Hulu subscribers are not able to watch the Emmys online, but those users who have Hulu + Live accounts can stream the 2021 Emmy Awards online at Hulu.

Are the Emmys streaming on YouTube?

Like with Hulu + Live, the Emmys are streaming on YouTube TV for subscribers of the platform only. Otherwise, the Emmys 2021 broadcast is not available as a regular live stream on YouTube.

Are the Emmys on television?

Yes, of course. The Emmys are on CBS starting at 8 p.m. ET on September 19. Check local listings for the channel.

