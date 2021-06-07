Emmys spotlight: Mj Rodriguez (‘Pose’) deserves a history-making nomination

In Sunday’s series finale of “Pose,” the acclaimed FX drama about ballroom culture in New York, we see Blanca Evangelista (Mj Rodriguez) walk triumphantly into the dimly lit city streets after having been deemed a legend in the ballroom culture. If Emmy voters are paying attention, Rodriguez will make a similar walk up the red carpet at this year’s awards and become the first trans woman to be nominated in a lead acting category.

“Pose” is certainly no stranger to the Emmys, having earned 11 nominations for its first two seasons, including a Best Drama Series nom for its freshman year. However, its only win to date has been Billy Porter‘s victory for Best Drama Actor in Season 1. In spite of Porter’s continued award worthiness for his electrifying performance as Pray Tell, it does seem odd that a series with a predominately trans female cast has only ever received acting nominations for its cisgender male star. Viewers need only to take a look at Rodriguez’s stellar work in this final season of “Pose” to see that she is long overdue for Emmy recognition.

When we first met Blanca in Season 1, she was only at the beginning of her journey as a house mother. She was insecure, inexperienced and yet, stubbornly idealistic. The Blanca of Season 3 has won some battles and lost others; the idealism is still there, but there’s also a harder edge, a more steely demeanor. This Blanca has lived and that same growth is everywhere in Rodriguez’s performance.

The final year of “Pose” sees Blanca healthy and happy. She’s doing volunteer work with AIDS patients at the hospital. She’s also in a happy and healthy romantic relationship with a doctor named Christopher (Emmy nominee Jeremy Pope). But there are still obstacles. Pray Tell’s drinking has gotten out of control, forcing a harrowing intervention in the season’s second episode that exemplifies Rodriguez’s ability to hold her own dramatically against Porter. Rodriguez’s fierceness is also on full display when Blanca faces the not-so-subtle bigotry of Christopher’s mother, and Blanca wastes no time in calling the woman a “boujee bigot.”

But it is in the series finale that Rodriguez proves why Porter himself has called Rodriguez the heart and the grounding energy of the show. Rodriguez runs the gamut of emotions in this supersized episode. On one hand, there are triumphs. Blanca is happy in her relationship with Christopher and is on her way to becoming a nurse. In a moment that can only be described as pure unadulterated joy, Pray Tell and Blanca perform a rousing version of “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” complete with blowing fans and artificial rain.

There’s also tragedy. Blanca joins ACT UP as the queer community fights for access to life-saving medication trials for patients suffering from HIV and AIDS an issue that hits devastatingly close to home following the unexpected death of Pray Tell. Rodriguez conveys Blanca’s struggles to accept the lost of her best friend and while having the emotional strength to carry out his final wishes. Rodriguez delivers a stunning monologue where she communicates Pray Tell’s final messages to each of their friends. It’s moment of immeasurable grief balanced with true love and friendship, the kind of raw emotion that Emmy voters love.

The series ends with Blanca offering advice to a newer mother, frustrated by her house’s lackluster performance. In a scene mirroring Pray Tell’s advice from the series opener, Blanca offers some tough, but loving words: “Work harder, reach higher and dream big until you…triumph!” It’s as though the words of hope are not just Blanca’s, but a message from Rodriguez to all of the trans talent that will come after her. And triumph she has. Tens across the board, and hopefully, an Emmy nomination.

PREDICT the 2021 Emmy nominees through July 13

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions