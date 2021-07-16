Emmys: Can any of these 4 new shows pull a ‘Mrs. Maisel’ and win for Season 1?

Four of this year’s eight Emmy nominees for Best Comedy Series are freshman shows: “Ted Lasso,” “Hacks,” “The Flight Attendant” and “Emily in Paris.” If one of them pulls off a win on Emmy night, they’d be the first laffer since “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” three years ago to prevail for Season 1. This phenomenon actually happens less than you think. Indeed, only four freshman shows this century have claimed the top comedy category: “Mrs. Maisel” (2018), “Modern Family” (2010), “30 Rock” (2007) and “Arrested Development” (2004) — see the complete list below.

“Ted Lasso” is the overwhelming front-runner to take home the Emmy Award, particularly as it’s coming off big victories at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice and SAG Awards. Jason Sudeikis won Best Comedy Actor at all three kudos, with the critics also honoring the Apple TV Plus show as Best Comedy Series and Hannah Waddingham as Best Comedy Supporting Actress. Sudeikis plays the titular American football coach who travels to England to coach soccer, a sport he knows nothing about. Watch our interviews at the Season 2 premiere red carpet.

The show received a whopping 20 Emmy nominations this week, which means “Ted Lasso” has officially broken the record for a first-year comedy that was previously held by 19-time nominee “Glee” more than a decade ago. All of Gold Derby’s Experts and Editors and most of our Users predict it will now win Best Comedy Series, so get ready to engrave the name “Ted Lasso” next to the likes of fellow Season 1 champs “Mrs. Maisel,” “Modern Family,” “30 Rock” and “Arrested Development.”

However, it’s not a done deal just yet. Two of our Top 24 Users and one of our All-Star Users instead predict a victory for “Hacks.” The HBO Max comedy stars Jean Smart as Deborah Vance, an aging Las Vegas stand-up comedian whose career is stalling. Deborah’s agent tasks a down-on-her-luck writer, Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder), to help rekindle her material, but the two women clash from the moment they meet.

Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” was the last freshman comedy to claim gold. It also won top trophies that year for Rachel Brosnahan (lead actress), Alex Borstein (supporting actress) and Amy Sherman-Palladino (writing and directing), among others. For Season 2 it lost the series prize to “Fleabag,” and then for Season 3 it was bested by “Schitt’s Creek.” The fourth season didn’t air in time to be eligible for the 2021 Emmys, so it’s sitting this year out.

Here’s the list of every show that won the Best Comedy Series Emmy for Season 1:

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” in 2018

“Modern Family” in 2010 (also ’11, ’12, ’13, ’14)

“30 Rock” in 2007 (also ’08, ’09)

“Arrested Development” in 2004

“Frasier” in 1994 (also ’95, ’96, ’97, ’98)

“The Wonder Years” in 1988

“The Golden Girls” in 1986 (also ’87)

“The Cosby Show” in 1985

“Cheers” in 1983 (also ’84, ’89, ’91)

“Taxi” in 1979 (also ’80, ’81)

“All in the Family” in 1971 (also ’72, ’73, ’78)

“My World and Welcome to It” in 1970

“The Monkees” in 1967

“The Phil Silvers Show” in 1956; and

“The Red Skelton Show” in 1952.

