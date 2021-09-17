Emmys predictions slugfest 2021: Chris Beachum and Rob Licuria debate all 27 categories in 27 minutes [WATCH]

“We’re here to do 27 categories in 27 minutes! It’s something that we’ve been doing for a long time,” declares Gold Derby senior editor Rob Licuria, who is joined by managing editor Chris Beachum to debate their final predictions for all 27 prime-time Emmy categories in their long-standing annual tradition of dedicating a minute to each category announced during the Primetime Emmys ceremony, which this year means it’s 27 categories in 27 minutes. The CBS ceremony will be hosted by comedian and actor Cedric the Entertainer, with festivities commencing at 5.00 p.m. PT on Sunday, September 19.

Chris and Rob put their reputations on the line and throw out their supporting arguments for who and what they think will win on Emmy night. Watch their lively discussion in a video above. View the complete predictions in all 27 categories here for Rob and here for Chris.

“I want to remind people because we’ve been doing this for so many years, some categories we’re just going to fly through if there’s no real discussion,” Chris explains. “Let’s go with Comedy Series because I don’t think there’s a lot of surprises there,” Rob says, alluding to the near-unanimous consensus that “Ted Lasso” from AppleTV+ will claim the big comedy prize on Emmy night. As for Best Drama Series, The guys also admit that Emmy fave “The Crown” appears a safe bet to finally claim the top drama prize on its fourth try, which will mark the first (some would say overdue) win for Netflix in either the best comedy or drama series category.

Best Limited Series on the other hand initially appeared to be a more competitive race but now looks like it might see another triumph for the streaming giant. “The Queen’s Gambit,” Netflix’s surprise blockbuster is riding high after a very successful Creative Arts Emmys weekend, where it smashed the competition with a field-leading nine Emmys, putting it just four statuettes shy of “John Adams’” record of 13 wins in one year. It’s up in six categories at Sunday’s main ceremony, including Best Limited Series, and both Chris and Rob are backing it to win big on Emmy night.

