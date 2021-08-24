The Emmys revoke an award given to former New York governor Andrew Cuomo

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has revoked a special Emmy Award given to former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for his COVID-19 briefings in 2020, according to Reuters.

The academy says the reason for rescinding the award was Cuomo’s resignation as governor after a state probe concluded that he had sexually harassed female employees. He denied that his conduct was criminal and he apologized for making his accusers uncomfortable in the past.

He had been awarded the organization’s Founders’ Award last November for his “masterful use of television to inform and calm people around the world.”

However, now the academy says in a statement that “his name and any reference to his receiving the award will be eliminated from International Academy materials going forward.”