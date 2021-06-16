Emmys: ‘Ted Lasso’ hoping to match ‘Modern Family’s’ rare feat of 4 supporting actor nominations

How many of “Ted Lasso’s” supporting actors will earn Emmy nominations? Knowing the answer to that question could be the difference between getting the #1 spot and #2 spot in Gold Derby’s predictions event. Currently our experts, editors and users are predicting that three men will receive Best Comedy Supporting Actor bids for the Apple TV Plus series: Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Nick Mohammed. A fourth contender, Jeremy Swift, rounds out our Top 12. If “Ted Lasso” manages to get four guys nominated in this category, it’d match “Modern Family,” which accomplished this rare feat in 2011 and 2012.

At the height of that ABC show’s domination of the Emmy Awards, the family sitcom earned no less than four separate nominations in this category twice, for Ty Burrell, Eric Stonestreet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Ed O’Neill. And that was back when there were only six total nominees, as opposed to likely eight this year.

Both years “Modern Family” had four men contend in the race, one of them prevailed (Burrell in 2011, Stonestreet in 2012), plus the show ended the night by claiming the Best Comedy Series trophy. That’s good news indeed for “Ted Lasso,” which is currently the Emmy front-runner after winning Critics Choice Awards this winter for series, actor Jason Sudeikis and supporting actress Hannah Waddingham.

Which “Ted Lasso” supporting actor do you think has the best shot at claiming Emmy gold? Goldstein plays Roy Kent, an AFC Richmond player who’s not as young and spry as he used to be. Hunt takes on the role of Coach Beard, Ted’s second in command who traveled with him from America. Mohammed is Nathan Shelley, a knowledgeable but socially awkward team aid. And Swift portrays Leslie Higgins, the quirky assistant to team owner Rebecca Welton (Waddington).

Besides this “Ted Lasso” foursome, other gents in contention for Best Comedy Supporting Actor bids are Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”), Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”), Michiel Huisman (‘The Flight Attendant”), Alex Newell (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”), Ray Romano (“Made for Love”), T.R. Knight (“The Flight Attendant”), Paul Reiser (“The Kominsky Method”) and Laurence Fishburne (“Black-ish”). Reminder: last year’s winner Dan Levy is not eligible to repeat since “Schitt’s Creek” has left the airwaves.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?