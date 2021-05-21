Ernest Hemingway: Movie and TV adaptations have been hit and miss

After exploring “The Civil War,” “Baseball” and “Country Music,” award-winning documentarian Ken Burns and his frequent collaborator Lynn Novick examined the importance of being Ernest Hemingway in their three-part PBS documentary “Hemingway.” Premiering in April to strong reviews and Emmys buzz, the series weaves Papa’s biography with excerpts from his fiction, non-fiction, and personal correspondence. The series also reviews the mythology around the larger-than-life Hemingway, who penned such classic novels as “The Sun Also Rises,” “A Farewell to Arms,” “For Whom the Bell Tolls” and “The Old Man and the Sea,” to reveal the truth behind the bravado.

Feature film adaptations of Hemingway’s works had mixed results. Hemingway BFF Gary Cooper excelled in 1932’s “A Farewell to Arms” and 1943’s “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” receiving an Oscar nomination for the latter. John Garfield gave one of his strongest performance in 1950’s superb noir “The Breaking Point,” based on Papa’s “To Have and Have Not.” And Robert Siodmak’s 1946 “The Killers,” which marked Burt Lancaster’s film debut and turned Ava Gardner into a star, is a pulsating noir. But the 1957 remake of “A Farewell to Arms” with Rock Hudson and Jennifer Jones is misguided and 1962’s “Hemingway’s Adventures of a Young Man,” starring a stolid Richard Beymer as Nick Adams (Hemingway’s alter-ego) is pretty much a disaster.

Television adaptations have also been hit and miss. Here’s a closer look:

“The Battler”

Hemingway wrote “The Battler” in 1925. Nick Adams encounts a washed-up boxer who had suffered too many hits to his face and his brain. In 1955, NBC’s “Playwright’s ‘56” presented a well-received adaptation starring Dewey Martin as Adams and a 30-year-old Paul Newman as the elderly pugilist. Seven years later, Newman reprised the character for “Hemingway’s Adventures of a Young Man”; he was the best thing about the movie. And 40 years later, Newman once again played “The Battler” as part of an all-star benefit at the then-Kodak Theatre in Hollywood for his Painted Turtle charity.

“For Whom the Bell Tolls”:

Hemingway’s 1940 best-seller set during the Spanish Civil War was adapted in 1943 as a Technicolor hit that was nominated for multiple Academy Awards including best film, actor for Cooper and actress for Ingrid Bergman, winning supporting actress for Katina Paxinou. The sleeping bag love scene between Cooper and Bergman — “Where do the noses go? — is still pretty hot 78 years later.

CBS’ “Playhouse 90” tackled ‘Bell Tolls” in 1959 as a two-part presentation. Produced by Fred Coe and directed by John Frankenheimer, it was adapted by Hemingway’s friend A.E. Hotchner who would pen his biography. The lavish presentation starred Jason Robards, Maria Schell, Maureen Stapleton, Nehemiah Persoff, Eli Wallach and a young Sydney Pollack. Because a lot of the actors were appearing on Broadway at the time, filming generally took place after the curtain came down on the plays until the wee small hours of the morning. Reviews were good and Hemingway even called Robards and Schell to congratulate them. The New York Times’ Jack Gold declared after watching the first half the presentation was “one of the television medium’s finer accomplishments” and was glowing after the conclusion stating the battle sequence “a technical tour de force in experimental video production.”

“The Snows of Kilimanjaro”

Hemingway’s 1936 short story was brought to the silver screen in 1952 as a glossy, enjoyable melodrama starring Gregory Peck and Ava Gardner. Frankenheimer and Hotchner reteamed for the terrific CBS’ 1960 “Buick Electra Playhouse” version starring a memorable Robert Ryan as Harry Walters, a writer dying of gangrene at a campsite near Mount Kilimanjaro, waiting with his long-suffering wife (Ann Todd) for a rescue party. While he waits, he flashes back to various moments in his life. The drama also starred James Gregory, Janice Rule, Norma Crane, Brock Peters and Mary Astor.

“The Killers”

Don Siegel’s 1964 version of Hemingway’s 1927 short story was originally made as an early NBC TV movie. But the network deemed it too violent for the small screen. Though it’s completely different than the 1946 adaptation, this interpretation has a lot going for it because of Siegel’s steady direction and a forceful cast including Lee Marvin (he loved the movie) Angie Dickinson, John Cassavetes and Ronald Reagan in his first villainous turn and his last film.

“My Old Man”

Based on one of Hemingway’s earliest short stories (he wrote it in 1922) about the relationship between a steeplechase jockey who refuses to fix races and his young son. John Garfield played the jockey in the rarely seen 1950 drama “Under My Skin” and it was remade as the 1979 TV movie as “My Old Man,” starring Warren Oates. This time around, his child is now a girl (Kristy McNichol). “Every ‘70s Movie” blog was impressed with the two leads but little else stating Jerome Kass’ teleplay is a “trite, contriving a wheezy narrative……pushing the movie further into mediocrity is pedestrian direction by John Erman.”

“The Sun Also Rises”

Hemingway’s landmark 1926 revolving around American and British ex-pats — aka the Lost Generation — living in Paris after World War I was turned into a lavish 1957 feature film starring a cast who were far too long in the tooth for their roles: Tyrone Power, Errol Flynn, Ava Gardne and Mel Ferrer. But despite the miscasting, the film is guilty-pleasure wonderful.

That really can’t be said of NBC’s 1984 two-part adaptation. The locations are lovely and the cast is attractive and more age appropriate: Hart Bochner, Jane Seymour, Robert Carradine and Ian Charleson. But the “Sun” basically fell on this version. Hemingway purists were not happy with the changes made from the original novel with the Christian Science Monitor’s Arthur Unger declaring the production was a “a minor literary classic, which has now been turned into a major miniseries disaster”. You must read the first line of the IMDb.com description of the drama: “An ex-soldier suffered some sort of injury to his genitals during World War I.”

“The Old Man and the Sea”

Written in 1951 and published in 1952, “Old Man and the Sea” was Hemingway’s last major fiction work published before his death in 1961. He won the Pulitzer in 1953 for this tale of an aging Cuban fisherman named Santiago, who struggles with a giant Marlin in the Gulf Stream off the country’s coast. Spencer Tracy received a best actor Oscar nomination for his performance in the 1958 production. Hemingway wasn’t happy with Tracy stating that he didn’t look like a Cuban fisherman but more like an old rich actor.

Anthony Quinn played the old man in an NBC adaptation that aired in 1990 that unfortunately added several new characters to the mix including a bickering American writer (Gary Cole) and his wife (Patricia Clarkson) and the fisherman’s daughter (Quinn’s real-life daughter Valentina). TV Guide’s review described the expansion as unnecessary filler, adding that Quinn didn’t disappoint conveying just the right amount of weariness, foolishness, and stubbornness to bring Santiago to life. Despite an occasional melodramatic moment, such as his posing Ahab-like with a harpoon, he delivers a very strong performance.”

