Chloe Zhao aims for consecutive Best Director nominations with ‘Eternals’: Watch the new trailer

No Marvel movie has ever received Best Director recognition and only one feature from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “Black Panther,” landed among the Best Picture nominees. But with an all-star cast led by Oscar-winner Angelina Jolie and reigning Best Director winner Chloe Zhao behind the camera, will Marvel’s “Eternals” help the comic book franchise make history?

There are signs Marvel thinks it’s possible, judging by the newly released final trailer for “Eternals.” Set for release in theaters on November 5, the teaser includes the requisite superhero action and hero shots of Jolie as well as stars Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, former Oscar nominee Salma Hayek, Brian Tyree Henry, and Oscar-nominated writer Kumail Nanjiani. But it’s Zhao who has arguably the biggest moment, a single title card trumpeting the film as from the Academy Award-winning director.

“The truth is, we would not have even attempted this if it weren’t for Chloé,” Marvel boss Kevin Feige told Entertainment Weekly in a recent interview. “We thought, here’s a filmmaker who is equal parts cinematic visionary and genre nerd. She can outtalk any of us when it comes to manga and Star Wars and Marvel comics. It’s quite an astounding combination. And this movie, I think, represents all of the immense multitudes of Chloé.”

Zhao is currently a longshot for a nomination according to the Gold Derby odds. But it would be hard to count the filmmaker out after sweeping this year’s Oscars with “Nomadland.”

“She’s just one of the greatest filmmakers ever, and she’s at the height of her powers right now,” Nanjiani said to EW.

Zhao became just the second woman to ever win Best Director at the Academy Awards and the first non-white woman to take the top directorial honor. All told, she received four nominations at this year’s Academy Awards, an Oscars record for a woman. Zhao won two of the four nominations: Best Director and Best Picture, which she shared with fellow producers Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, and Dan Janvey.

Pulling off back-to-back Best Director wins is easier said than done, of course — even before considering the uphill challenge brought forth by the Marvel of it all. The last filmmaker to win consecutive Oscars in the category was Alejandro G. Iñárritu, who won for “Birdman” and “The Revenant” at the 2015 and 2016 ceremonies. Before him, it had been decades since a director won a repeat award. John Ford won at the 1941 and 1942 ceremonies, while Joseph L. Mankiewicz was rewarded with back-to-back Best Director wins at the 1950 and 1951 events.

“Eternals” is out on November 5.

