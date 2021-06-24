Ethan Hawke has never been nominated for an Emmy, but now he could win 3 for ‘The Good Lord Bird’

Ethan Hawke is a four-time Oscar nominee for “Training Day” (supporting actor, 2001), “Before Sunset” (adapted screenplay, 2004), “Before Midnight” (adapted screenplay, 2013) and “Boyhood” (supporting actor, 2014), but he’s never been recognized at the Emmy Awards. Until now?

Not only does Hawke play famed abolitionist John Brown on Showtime’s “The Good Lord Bird,” but he’s also on the Emmy ballot for writing and producing the limited series. That means he could get a whopping three Emmy noms for this project alone. Hawke was recently nominated as a lead actor at the Golden Globes and SAG Awards, losing to Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”) both times. The good news for Hawke? Ruffalo is not eligible at this year’s Emmys since he claimed last year’s prize.

“The Good Lord Bird” is based on James McBride‘s 2013 novel of the same name, and tells the story of Brown’s desire to end slavery in America at all costs. “I was so moved, touched, in love with and grateful for someone making sense of this moment in history when the tinderbox got lit,” the actor told Gold Derby about what inspired him to adapt the book into a TV program.

Brown’s quest to put a st0p to slavery is actually told through the eyes of a teenage enslaved person, Henry “Onion” Shackleford (Joshua Caleb Johnson), who Brown mistakes for a girl. “I came to really love Joshua,” Hawke said about the supporting actor Emmy contender. “I watched a young actor develop and remembering who he had been five or six months earlier in his first scene. Now he’s come in with these ideas and this confidence and this beauty — that was very moving to me as an actor and as a friend of his.”

As of this writing, a leading 19 out of Gold Derby’s 27 Emmy Experts predict Hawke will win Best Limited Series Actor. They are: Michael Schneider (Variety), Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTV), Clayton Davis (Variety), Ed Martin (Media Village), Libby Hill (Indiewire), Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby), Ken Tucker (Yahoo), Matt Roush (TV Guide Magazine), Peter Travers (ABC), Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby), Keith Simanton (IMDb), Kelly Lawler (USA Today), Matt Webb Mitovich (TVLine), Anne Thompson (Indiewire), Debbie Day (Rotten Tomatoes), Eric Deggans (NPR), Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Ben Travers (Indiewire) and Shawn Edwards (WDAF-TV Fox).

There are six Experts who instead think Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”) will claim victory for playing wealthy murder suspect Jonathan Fraser on the HBO mini: Lynn Elber (Associated Press), Tim Gray (Variety), Jazz Tangcay (Variety), Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby), Lynette Rice (Ent. Weekly) and Matthew Jacobs (unaffiliated). Grant previously earned an Emmy bid for starring on “A Very English Scandal.”

Finally, the two remaining Experts — Joyce Eng (Gold Derby) and Kaitlin Thomas (Gold Derby) — forecast that Paul Bettany (“WandaVision”) will triumph for bringing his Marvel character to the small stream. This would be Bettany’s first recognition from the Television Academy.

