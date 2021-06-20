Evan Peters teases ‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’ character in 3 words [WATCH]

“Fun. Silly. Scary.” If you had those three words on you “AHS” Bingo card, you’re in luck.

Evan Peters tells Gold Derby in our recent interview that those adjectives perfectly describe his “American Horror Story: Double Feature” character (watch above at the 19-minute mark). The new season officially debuts Wednesday, August 25 at 10 p.m. on FX. In addition to Peters, other former “AHS” cast members like Finn Wittrock, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Frances Conroy will also be returning to the fold.

“Finn’s the lead in it and Finn’s great,” Peters reveals exclusively to Gold Derby. “So it was great working with Finn.” He reiterates that the season is “fun and comedic and silly” but with a “little scary” twist.

After a year-long delay brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, creator Ryan Murphy officially unveiled the title of Season 10 on his Instagram account. The announcement read: “The title of ‘American Horror Story 10’ is ‘Double Feature.’ Two horrifying stories … one season. One by the sea … one by the sand.”

Also in our video interview, Peters talks about his buzzed-about role on “Mare of Easttown” and how he came to be a part of “WandaVision.” The actor could finally receive his first Emmy nomination this year thanks to playing Detective Colin Zabel on the HBO limited series. His upcoming projects include “American Horror Story: Double Feature” and “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”

Production for “AHS10” commenced in October 2020, about six months after it was originally supposed to take place. “Looks like ‘American Horror Story’ Season 10 is go for an October (fitting) production launch,” Murphy posted on Instagram. “Thanks to everyone who is working hard to assure a safe start for the cast and crew.” He accompanied the news with a visual “clue” of a mouth with sharpened teeth. In early 2021, members of the cast were spotted filming exterior scenes in Provincetown, Massachusetts.

