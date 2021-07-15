Evan Peters finally welcomed into Emmy club thanks to ‘Mare of Easttown’ fan-fave role

“American Horror Story” fans everywhere breathed a sigh of relief on the morning of July 13 when Evan Peters finally received his first Emmy nomination. The 34-year-old actor has been working in the entertainment industry since he was just a tyke, but up until now he only had a Critics Choice nomination to his name for “AHS: Cult” (2018). Now he’s been nominated by the Television Academy for his fan-fave role on “Mare of Easttown” as detective Colin Zabel.

Peters received some of the best reviews of his career for the HBO limited series in this the change-of-pace part opposed Kate Winslet‘s title character, detective sergeant Mare Sheehan. At first his character is seen as a sort of antagonistic figure in the small Pennsylvania town, but over the course of the series viewers come to realize he wants nothing more than to help Mare solve her grisly murder case. Colin endears himself further to audiences when he asks the slightly older woman out a date, much to her confusion.

In our recent video interview with Peters, the actor said he learned as much from Winslet as Colin did from Mare. “I am still learning my process and Colin has gone through a lot of that,” he explained. “Kate is such a brilliant actress that I wanted to soak up as much as I could. Coming into it, Colin is trying to figure out the best way to do his job. He sees how good Mare is at her job and admires her for that.”

Emmy voters clearly fell in love with “Mare of Easttown,” bestowing it with 16 total nominations including series, writing and directing. Besides Peters and Winslet, it received two other acting bids for Julianne Nicholson and Jean Smart as Mare’s friend and mother, respectively.

Peters faces off against several other 2021 Emmys newcomers in his category of Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor: Thomas Brodie-Sangster (“The Queen’s Gambit”), Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”), Paapa Essiedu (“I May Destroy You”), Jonathan Groff (“Hamilton”) and Anthony Ramos (“Hamilton”). Currently Peters is the odds-on front-runner to win the golden statuette, based on the early predictions of Gold Derby’s experts, editors and users.

In addition to his role on “Mare of Easttown,” Peters also popped up on the Disney+ limited series “WandaVision” as the “brother” of Elizabeth Olsen‘s Wanda. He’s currently pulling double duty filming both the 10th season of “American Horror Story” for FX and the title role in the Netflix limited series “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”

