‘Mare of Easttown’: Finally an Emmy nomination for Evan Peters after all those ‘AHS’ snubs?

Every year when the Emmy nominations are announced, hoards of “American Horror Story” fans pull their hair out over Evan Peters being cruelly snubbed. The 34-year-old actor has been starring on television since he was a teenager, receiving only a Critics Choice Award bid for his work on “AHS: Cult” as blue-haired cult leader Kai Anderson. But 2021 could be the year Peters is finally invited to the Emmy party, thanks to his fan-fave role of Detective Colin Zabel, partner of Detective Sergeant Mare Sheehan (Kate Winslet), on “Mare of Easttown.”

HBO’s acclaimed limited series dominated the awards conversation during the last several weeks of Emmy voting. While Winslet understandably earned much of the early press, Peters received raves during the middle of the eight-episode run and then Julianne Nicholson surged following the May 30 finale. (Don’t worry, we won’t be discussing any spoilers in this article. But if you’re behind, you really should see what all the fuss is about.)

SEE Emmy Experts Typing: Will Kate Winslet snatch the ‘Queen’s’ (presumed) crown?

Peters’ young character pops up in the second episode as an antagonistic figure to Mare’s lead detective, someone she thinks is coming to her Philadelphia suburb to teach her how to do her job. However, over the course of several episodes, she comes to realize she’s wrong and starts embracing him as a cop and a friend. The moment Colin truly endears himself to viewers is when he bumbles over saying goodbye to her one night: “Have a good night, Mare! Good night … Mare. You should have a good nightmare.”

For Emmy voters who are used to seeing the actor ghosting it up on the young-skewing “AHS,” his role on “Mare of Easttown” is sure to be an eye-opener. Not only does Peters play against type, but he also has the benefit of taking part in one of the most impactful and talked-about scenes of the 2020-21 TV season. Oh yeah, and he absolutely nails the difficult Delco accent, making him seem right at home in Easttown, Philadelphia.

SEE Julianne Nicholson surges in Emmy odds after ‘Mare of Easttown’s’ absolutely devastating finale

Will Peters finally receive his first Emmy bid because of “Mare of Easttown”? His competition in Best Limited Series Supporting Actor includes such heavy-hitters as John Boyega (“Small Axe”), Bill Camp (“The Queen’s Gambit”), Donald Sutherland (“The Undoing”), Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”), Brendan Gleeson (“The Comey Rule”), Courtney B. Vance (“Genius: Aretha”) and William Jackson Harper (“The Underground Railroad”).

Created by and written by Brad Ingelsby and directed by Craig Zobel, “Mare of Easttown” is hoping to become the latest HBO production to win Best Limited Series at the Emmy Awards. The paycaster’s recent triumphs in this category have included such buzzy water-cooler shows as “Watchmen” (2020), “Chernobyl” (2019), “Big Little Lies” (2017), “Olive Kitteridge” (2015) and “The Pacific” (2010).

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?