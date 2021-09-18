Fearless, final Emmy predictions 2021 by experts from Variety, Deadline and Gold Derby. Upsets ahead? [Video and audio podcast]

“Yeah, I think ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ is once again a strong player” at this Sunday’s Emmys, says Jazz Tangcay (Variety) in our chat with Pete Hammond (Deadline) about the state of the TV’s top award races. (Watch above.) Several months ago “The Queen’s Gambit” was the strong odds-on-fave to snag Best Limited Series and more, but then “Mare of Easttown” suddenly became such a mega-buzz, breakout hit that it looked like it could easily crush “Gambit.”

But then last weekend everything changed. “Gambit” not only swept the Creative Arts Emmys with 9 trophies, but “Mare” limped home with merely one (production design).

Pete adds, “It’s a question mark as to how the acting races will go, but I think there’s no question that ‘Queen’s Gambit’ is headed toward the limited series win.”

Netflix is already far ahead to seize “The Crown” as Best Drama Series. Considering that the streaming service has never won a top prize for Best Drama, Comedy or Limited Series, this Sunday can bring them sweet revenge with two long-overdue laurels.

Meantime, the ceremony can give Apple TV+ early validation as a serious player at the Emmys by “Ted Lasso” pulling off an impressive sweep on the comedy side, which seems likely.

