Faith Evans (‘The Masked Singer’ Skunk) unmasked interview: ‘I gotta make it do what it do!’

The Group A finals of “The Masked Singer” concluded on Wednesday night with Bull beating out Skunk for a spot in the December 15 finale. The stinky critter belted out a spine-tingling rendition of “Never Loved A Man (The Way I Love You)” by the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, before duetting with Grammy winner Michael Bolton on the Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell classic, “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.” Despite bringing down the house, Skunk was forced to unmask in front of America and reveal herself as Grammy winner Faith Evans.

“The Skunk is a lot of work, however, it was so much fun,” Faith confessed during her unmasked interview with host Nick Cannon. “It feels like I never left. It feels like I came back with about 20 extra pounds on my back, but … My son Ryder, he’s 14, he’s on the autism spectrum so we’ve been homeschooling him for three years. I really have done nothing except be a mom to him, so this my first time actually saying, ‘okay I’m gonna actually do something.’ I reminded myself that when it’s time to do what I gotta do, I gotta make it do what it do!”

In one of Skunk’s clue packages she mentioned one major life regret was ignoring someone at a party moments before they died. “That was the night that my ex-husband, the late, great Christopher Wallace passed away,” Faith revealed to the panel. “We were at the same party, and we were separated at the time, and just being immature. I knew that we were supposed to go to an afterparty so I was like, I’ll speak to him then. On the way to that party is when I got news that I should go to the hospital because something happened to him.” Before Faith sang her final swan song on “The Masked Singer,” she told the panel, “Thank you for the great compliments. You make a girl feel good!”

Robin Thicke was the only panelist to correctly guess Faith was in the Skunk suit with his first impression guess way back in Week 1. He now has one point in the race towards the Golden Ear trophy and is tied with Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger. Two-time Golden Ear winner, Jenny McCarthy, is the only panelist without a point this season. Just before Skunk unmasked, Nicole agreed with Robin that Faith was the mystery diva inside. Jenny and Ken were both convinced it was another R&B diva, Mary J. Blige.

Throughout her time on “The Masked Singer,” various hints were placed within Skunk’s clue packages pointing to Faith. The vase with a “D” in Skunk’s package was a clue to Faith’s album “R&B Divas.” The puffer fish mask was a clue to Sean “Puffy” Combs, who first discovered Faith. The big book in Skunk’s package was a clue to Faith’s marriage to late rap legend, The Notorious B.I.G. The key to the Presidential Suite was a clue to Faith’s album “The First Lady.”

Skunk was the eighth performer eliminated from Group A and the 13th overall. Faith’s exit was preceded by Dwight Howard as Octopus, Vivica A. Fox as Mother Nature, Toni Braxton as Pufferfish, Tyga as Dalmation, Larry the Cable Guy as Baby, Ruth Pointer as Cupcake, Rob Schneider as Hamster, Honey Boo Boo & Mama June as Beach Ball, Johnny Rotten as Jester, Natasha Bedingfield as Pepper, Willie Robertson as Mallard and Bobby Berk as Caterpillar. Bull will head to the Season 6 finale to face off against the Group B champion Banana Split or Queen of Hearts. The Group B finals will take place next week with all new performances and celebrity duets.

