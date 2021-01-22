‘Fargo’ standout Glynn Turman closing in on first Golden Globes nomination

Fresh off his first-ever Critics’ Choice TV nomination, “Fargo” featured player Glynn Turman is gaining momentum at the Golden Globes. In the fourth installment of the acclaimed FX anthology series, the Emmy-winning veteran actor played Doctor Senator, the sage right-hand man to Chris Rock’s leader of a Black crime syndicate in 1950s Kansas City. Though still predicted to miss the final list of nominees, Turman just broke into our top ten contenders in the Globes TV Supporting Actor category.

Turman currently sits in 10th place in our combined odds in this catch-all category up an impressive 12 spots since “Fargo” aired its season finale in November. Always a particularly crowded field because it brings together actors from dramas, comedies, and TV movies and limited series, this year’s supporting line-up boasts an impressive slate of predicted nominees, led by last year’s Emmy winner Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”), Brendan Gleeson (“The Comey Rule”), Mahershala Ali (“Ramy”), Tom Pelphrey (“Ozark”), and John Boyega (“Small Axe”). Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”), Donald Sutherland (“The Undoing”), Jim Parsons (“Hollywood”), and Daveed Diggs (“The Good Lord Bird”) join Turman to round out the top ten.

In addition to the difficult task of leapfrogging some of those actors for a nomination, Turman will also have to fend off internal competition from the incredible and incredibly large “Fargo” ensemble. Ben Whishaw currently sits just one spot behind Turman for the nomination in 11th place and Jason Schwartzman follows close on their heels in 17th. Though Turman has a very narrow edge over Whishaw, Whishaw has a history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), winning the Globe in this very category in 2019 for “A Very English Scandal.”

Turman has two advantages in the race that could help him secure his career-first Globes bid. HFPA voters love the series. For its first three years, “Fargo” earned 11 Globes nominations, including eight for its actors and has taken home three trophies for Best Miniseries, Billy Bob Thornton, and Ewan McGregor. Two of those eight acting bids––for Colin Hanks and David Thewlis––were in the TV Supporting Actor category where Turman vies for a nomination.

While the Globes’ love for “Fargo” would benefit not just Turman but Whishaw and Schwartzman as well, he also boasts a unique advantage as one of the standout performers in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” a frontrunners on the film side of the Globes ceremony. Starring opposite Oscar frontrunners Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman, Turman steals many a scene as Toledo, masterfully delivering moving August Wilson monologues with his signature wit and depth of emotion. If Globes voters love Turman’s performance in the film, they could choose to recognize him in the TV race as well.

Turman wouldn’t be the first to score film and TV nominations in the same year. In the last decade alone, this feat has been accomplished by Amy Adams (“Sharp Objects,” “Vice”), Regina King (“Seven Seconds,” “If Beale Street Could Talk”), Mark Rylance (“Wolf Hall,” “Bridge of Spies”), Idris Elba (“Luther,” “Love & Mercy”), Mark Ruffalo (“The Normal Heart,” “Foxcatcher”), Bill Murray (“Olive Kitteridge,” “St. Vincent”), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep,” “Enough Said”), Nicole Kidman (“Hemingway & Gellhorn,” “The Paperboy”), Maggie Smith (“Downton Abbey,” “Quartet”), and Kate Winslet (“Mildred Pierce,” “Carnage”). Turman has a chance to join this estimable list when the Globes nominations are announced next month.

