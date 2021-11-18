Who’s your favorite ‘Survivor 41’ castaway? Only 8 remain in the running to win $1 million [POLL]

And then there were eight. After the double eliminations of Naseer Muttalif and Evvie Jagoda during the November 17 episode of “Survivor 41,” the eight players still in the running to win the $1 million prize are: Xander Hastings, Heather Aldret, Shan Smith, Erika Casupanan, Ricard Foye, Danny McCray, Deshawn Radden and Liana Wallace. Who are YOU rooting for to win? Vote in our favorite “Survivor 41” castaway poll below and then defend your choice in the comments section.

This 41st season began with 18 cast members divided into three tribes. The Luvu tribe entered the merge at six strong, not losing a single person in the first portion of the game. To compare, the Yase tribe voted out two castaways early on (Eric Abraham and David Voce) while the Ua tribe said goodbye to a whopping four players (Sara Wilson, Brad Reese, Jairus “JD” Robinson and Genie Chen).

Once the merge arrived, six people earned immunity and a merge feast while the other six received nothing. At least, that’s what everyone thought. As it turned out, Erika was given an unprecedented power by host Jeff Probst to smash an hourglass and reverse time, which meant the safe people were now eligible for elimination. That resulted in a very salty Sydney Segal being booted from the game. She was followed by Tiffany Seely last week and now Naseer and Evvie this week.

Season 41 has been bogged down by lots and lots of advantages. At the start of the season, all 18 players were given a Shot in the Dark die, which they could use at any tribal council if they thought they were in danger. By playing the die, they had a one-in-six chance of being safe — they just had to give up their vote as payment. So far only Sydney has used her Shot in the Dark, but it didn’t work out for her as she drew a “not safe” parchment.

Three hidden immunity idols were activated around the halfway point to Naseer, Shan and Xander because they properly recited unique sayings at challenges. Naseer was voted out with his idol in his pocket, while Shan and Xander currently still have theirs. The only other advantage still in play is Xander’s extra vote, which he’s held onto since the very first episode.

